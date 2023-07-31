The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation calls for Canadian proposals to study the microbiome’s role in health and diseases

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is looking for academics and scientists in Canada to apply for a €25,000 research grant aimed at helping advance the study of the gut microbiome



MONTREAL, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation , an organization founded by Biocodex and dedicated to inspiring scientific projects that explore the microbiome, is calling for grant proposals from innovative researchers at Canadian institutions.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s annual call for projects is part of a multi-year research initiative to further the understanding of the human microbiome.

The 2023 theme for Canada is the microbiome in human health and diseases and is open for applicants with an appointment at a Canadian institution or university (visiting scientists performing research at a Canadian institution may apply).

The deadline for the 2023 call for projects in Canada is October 15, 2023 and the final decision of the independent scientific committee will be communicated in November 2023.

The 2023 rules and application form can be found at the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s website .

6 Grants of €25,000 each have been already awarded to Canadian scientists since 2017, and the latest for the 2022 edition went to:

Dr. Maryam Kebbe, from the Faculty of Kinesiology, at the University of New Brunswick, for her project entitled: "Evolution of the intestinal microbiome, inflammatory markers, and body composition across lactation stages in infants born to women with normal weight and overweight/obesity".



About Biocodex

Founded in France in 1953, Biocodex is a multinational company, based on the higest scientific and manufacturing standards. Biocodex currently holds 20 subsidiaries (including Biocodex Canada Inc. based in Montréal – Quebec) and multiple long-term partnerships spanning more than 124 countries. With over 65 years of successful international operations, the mission of Biocodex is to remain a worldwide leader in expertise within the microbiota realm.

www.biocodex.ca/en/

About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general interest organization that supports research into microbiota and their interaction with various pathologies. Both foundational and applied research grants are awarded. Projects investigating the implication of microbiota in human health are selected annually by committees of independent international scientists.

www.biocodexmicrobiotafoundation.com

Contact: grant.microbiota@biocodex.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7118c6c5-9510-431e-aac5-90321d8701a3