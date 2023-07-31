Proto Inc. is Certified SOC 2 Type II Secure

Los Angeles, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. announced today that it has received its SOC 2 Type II Report, achieving compliance with the rigorous security and privacy standards outlined in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) SOC 2 framework. The SOC 2 Type II certification sets the standard for data security and privacy compliance across the industry, and after an extensive audit process, a third-party auditor found Proto in full compliance with all requirements. Proto is the only hologram company to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

The independent assessment of Proto’s security safeguards provides detailed information and assurance about the controls relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users' data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information.

Proto is the original self-contained hologram device and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. The company was founded in 2019 and has expanded rapidly, with offices on five continents, dozens of Fortune 500 companies as clients, and recognition by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the BBC as the creator of hologram communications. Clients include Amazon, BT, Christie's, Cramer, Deloitte, IBM, Siemens, Softbank, T-Mobile, Walmart, Virgin Media 02 and Verizon.

“The importance of SOC 2 Type 2 certification to Proto’s clients in finance, healthcare, education, telecommunications & IT, and other fields can not be overstated,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Proto Inc. “Proto beams top executives around the world for interactive meetings of all kinds, as well as visual data for collaborative manufacturing, telehealth, and even priceless artworks – it is vital that we respect their trust in our secure processing and management of that data.”

"Proto is committed to providing our customers with unrivaled security and privacy," says Edward Ginis, CTO of Proto Inc. "We take this responsibility very seriously, and achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance validates our dedication to maintaining the most robust security measures and privacy practices to protect our customers' data."

Backed by Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype), Mike Walsh (Uber), and other visionary investors, Proto constantly innovates and has been honored four times at the CES Innovation Awards.

About Proto Inc.:

Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Taipei,, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at www.protohologram.com .







