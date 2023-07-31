Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market to be Worth $49.20 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market By Service {Manufacturing [API, FDF (Parenteral, Tablet, Capsule, Oral Liquid)], Drug Development, Biologics Manufacturing, Packaging}, End User [Large Pharma] - Forecast to 2030’, published by Meticulous Research®, the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is expected to reach $49.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) partner with pharmaceutical companies and offer contract-based manufacturing and drug development services. CDMOs handle everything from pre-formulation and formulation development to clinical trials and manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies opt for CDMOs because of the benefits such as reduced labor, cost, high product quality, faster time, and resource savings.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is attributed to the complex manufacturing requirements of the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturers' growing inclination toward the use of cutting-edge technologies, patent expiration, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and the rising demand for generic medicines & biologics. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the introduction of serialization are some of the challenges to the growth of this market. In addition, growing consolidation among CDMO market players and virtual business models are the industry trends in the market.

Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D is Driving the Market

Healthcare R&D activities have significantly increased in the last two to three decades with rising investments from various government organizations and pharmaceutical companies. This funding is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to the growing geriatric population, complexities in clinical trials, and higher failure of drugs in early-phase studies. Governments in the Asia-Pacific countries are increasing their funding for the propagation of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research. In addition, several initiatives have been taken by the government of respective countries to boost pharmaceutical R&D.

For instance, in May 2021, Crystec Pharma (U.K.) inaugurated a new subsidiary, Nantong Crystec Pharmaceutical R&D Co. Ltd. (China), with a research facility located at Haimen Science and Technology Park in Haimen City, Jiangsu Province, China. This new R&D platform received USD 759.4 million (GBP 550 million) in investments to accelerate product innovation through advanced pharmaceutical excipients and drug delivery technologies.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies have also increased their spending on R&D. The extent of pharmaceutical R&D spending is an important metric to show a company's commitment to finding new drugs. Therefore, increasing government investments in pharmaceutical R&D is expected to expand the research pipeline, enhancing the number of products converted to usable forms with the help of pharmaceutical contract manufacturers and driving market growth.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past years (2020–2023). The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Japan), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Aenova Group (Germany), Wuxi Biologics, Inc. (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Catalent Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Almac Group (U.K.), C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag & Co. KG. (Germany), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), Eurofins Scientific (France), Curia Global, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), IDT Australia (Australia), Nipro Pharma Corporation (Japan), Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd. (China), and Aurobindo Pharma, Ltd. (India).

The Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market by Type (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services {Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Manufacturing Services and Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) Manufacturing Services [Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services, Tablet Manufacturing Services, Capsule Manufacturing Services, Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services, and Other Formulations]}, Drug Development Services, and Biologics Manufacturing Services{Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Manufacturing Services and Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) Manufacturing Services}), End User (Large Pharmaceutical Companies, Small & Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Companies, and Generic Pharmaceutical Companies), and Countries. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the country level.

Among all types studied in this report, the biologics manufacturing services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the biologics manufacturing services segment is driven by the growing inclination of biopharma and pharma companies towards outsourcing their activities to accelerate drug development workflow and the growth in the adoption of advanced technologies for biologics production. The increasing number of developments in the sector has resulted in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies outsourcing their manufacturing function to CDMOs. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing advantages of biologics over synthetic drugs, and the demand and approvals for biologics are driving the market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, about 74 million people are living with diabetes, and 40 million are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Similarly, in China, in 2021, 140 million people had diabetes.

Among all end users studied in this report, in 2023, the large pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The factors attributing to the largest share of the market are the growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, the need for business expansion globally, the growing strategic focus of sponsors to focus on core business functions such as marketing and R&D, and continued efforts of pharmaceutical companies to reduce production costs. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led CDMOs to enter into strategic partnerships or agreements for large-scale vaccine development and manufacturing. In January 2020, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) partnered to initiate multiple integrated drug development programs across Takeda's four core therapeutic areas—oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, and rare disease. Through this partnership, Charles River committed to offering end-to-end drug discovery and safety assessment platforms to explore the potential of therapeutic approaches and accelerate these programs towards candidate status.

Among all the countries studied in this report, in 2023, China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The large market share of the country is attributed to the rapidly evolving biopharma market in China, the proliferation of CRO and CDMO infrastructure, and increasing investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, the country is focusing on the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector and is undertaking initiatives in the form of investments or the inauguration of new facilities, which greatly impacts the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. For instance, in May 2021, WuXi Biologics (China) and WuXi STA (Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) (China), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTech (China), together through a joint venture, established WuXi XDC (China). This newly established company provides end-to-end contract development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody-drug conjugates.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Assessment - by Type

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Services Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) Manufacturing Services Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services Tablet Manufacturing Services Capsule Manufacturing Services Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services Other Formulations

Drug Development Services

Biologics Manufacturing Services Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Services Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) Manufacturing Services



(Other formulations include Topical Formulations, Powders Formulations, and Modified-Release Dosage Forms)

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Assessment - by End User

Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Small & Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Companies

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Assessment - by Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

