High Arctic to Announce 2023 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” intends to release its 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and the participant passcode is 8364241#. Participants joining from outside North America can find International dial-in numbers at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website and will remain available until September 30, 2023.

The Corporation’s Second Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.

Email: info@haes.ca