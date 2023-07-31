Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Receives NYSE American Notice

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced that it received a Notice (the “Notice”) on July 27, 2023 from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 803B (2) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”), relating to the composition of its audit committee.



On July 19, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Michael Pruitt, the Non-Executive Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. As a result of such interim appointment, Mr. Pruitt ceased serving as one of two members of the Company’s audit committee because he is not considered an independent director under Section 803A of the NYSE American Company Guide while serving as Chief Executive Officer. As a result, on July 27, 2023, the Company received the Notice, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards set forth in Section 801(h) and 803B(2)(c) of the NYSE American Company Guide because its audit committee was not comprised of at least two members.

According to Section 803B(6)(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company had until the earlier of the next annual shareholders’ meeting or one year from the date of the event that caused the failure to comply with the audit committee composition requirements, provided, however, that if the annual shareholders’ meeting occurs no later than 75 days following the noncompliance event date, the Company would instead have 75 days from such event to regain compliance.

On July 27, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors filled the vacancy on the audit committee by appointing David Yacullo to serve as a member of the committee. As a result of such appointment, on July 28, 2023, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American stating that the Company has resolved the deficiency set forth in the Notice and has regained compliance with the NYSE American’s audit committee composition requirements.

The Notice had no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock and the common stock continues to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “VINE”.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99 per bottle. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and a limited Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. All varietals are produced and bottled in Napa, California.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued listing standards; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; its ability to achieve positive cash flow from operations on anticipated timeframes or at all; the Company's ability to hire additional personnel and to manage its business; the Company's reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the Company's ability to adequately address increased demands that may be placed on its management, operational and production capabilities; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and promotional activities and investments; the Company's reliance on celebrities to endorse its wines and market its brand; general competitive conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand for wine; overall decline in the health of the economy and consumer discretionary spending; the occurrence of adverse weather events, natural disasters, public health emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances that may cause delays to or interruptions in the Company's operations; risks associated with disruptions in the Company's supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines; the Company's ability to successfully execute its business strategy; the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company are or may be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not apply or be sufficient; the Company's ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company's ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Press Contact - info@freshvinewine.com