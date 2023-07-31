Hallador Energy Company Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 2nd quarter 2023 financial results on Form 10--Q after the markets close on Monday, August 7, 2023.



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 2nd quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Joining by Telephone

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 813157



Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/232346032



Telephone Replay available through Tuesday, August 15, 2023

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 916946

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.