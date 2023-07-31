Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 2, 2023.



Summary

Strong performance and cash flows despite operating in a generally disruptive demand environment

Most of our businesses were at or above expectations for the quarter due to commercial and operational excellence, with particular strength in the flexible packaging and rigid paper container businesses, offset by weakness in the metal packaging and industrial North American region businesses

Inventory management and destocking trends among our customers as well as inflationary pricing pressures led to lower and increasingly uncertain demand which impacted operational efficiency in our metal and industrials businesses

Remained disciplined in managing working capital to generate $349 million of operating cash flow in the first six months of 2023

Lowered full-year Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance based on lower volume trends in Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”) businesses and expectations of a less favorable price/cost environment in Industrial during the second half of the year

Maintaining full-year operating cash flow guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended GAAP Results July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Change Net sales $ 1,705 $ 1,913 (11)% Operating profit $ 188 $ 197 (5)% Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 115 $ 132 (13)% EPS (diluted) $ 1.16 $ 1.33 (13)% Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Results(1) July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Change Adjusted operating profit $ 211 $ 250 (16)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 275 $ 312 (12)% Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco (“Adjusted Earnings”) $ 136 $ 174 (22)% Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.38 $ 1.76 (22)%

(1) See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Net sales decreased to $1.7 billion driven by lower volumes.

GAAP operating profit decreased to $188 million as lower overall volume and mix was partially offset by lower acquisition-related and restructuring costs, gains on asset sales, higher price/cost and productivity.

Achieved net income margin of 6.7% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%.

Effective tax rates on GAAP and Adjusted Earnings were 26.8% and 25.6%, respectively, compared with 25.8% and 25.0%, respectively, from the second quarter of the prior year.

GAAP net income decreased to $115 million for diluted GAAP EPS of $1.16.

Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco decreased to $136 million for diluted Adjusted EPS of $1.38.

Adjusted operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA declined to $211 million and $275 million, respectively, due to lower overall volume and mix, partially offset by higher price cost and productivity.

Achieved Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%.



Sonoco President and CEO, Howard Coker stated, “Sonoco continues to operate well with most of our businesses achieving commercial, operational, and productivity objectives. In the second quarter, volume softness beyond our expectations negatively impacted Consumer metal packaging and Industrials. In metal, accelerated inventory reduction programs within our top food and aerosol customers resulted in lower than expected demand and negatively impacted operating leverage. In Industrials, volume for paper and converted products remained low across all geographies and end markets including paper, film, textile, and appliances. Industrial customers cited lower end market demand and customer destocking as factors for the declines. Despite these challenges, our teams generated $349 million of operating cash flow for the first six months of 2023. Throughout the quarter, our teams continued to execute well in a volatile demand environment and I express my sincere appreciation for their continued support of Sonoco and our customers.”

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer and Industrial, with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Consumer Packaging July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Change Net sales $ 924 $ 990 (7)% Segment operating profit $ 95 $ 139 (32)% Segment operating profit margin 10 % 14 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 125 $ 168 (25)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 14 % 17 %

Consumer net sales were $924 million as volumes were generally impacted by destocking trends among our customers and inflationary pricing pressures within retail.

Consumer results included continued strong performance in the flexible packaging and rigid paper container businesses offset by weakness in the metal packaging and rigid plastic businesses.

Metal packaging operating profit was impacted by continued unfavorable metal price overlap as well as meaningful but non-market share related volume declines in several key food and aerosol accounts.



Three Months Ended Industrial Paper Packaging July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Change Net sales $ 585 $ 727 (20)% Segment operating profit $ 87 $ 94 (8)% Segment operating profit margin 15 % 13 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 115 $ 121 (5)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 20 % 17 %

Industrial volumes remained low across all regions with limited signs of near-term improvement.

Net sales decreased 20% to $585 million due to volume and mix weakness in global demand for paper and converted paper products.

Strong execution in commercial and operational excellence resulted in Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%.



Three Months Ended All Other July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Change Net sales $ 197 $ 196 — % Operating profit $ 29 $ 17 73 % Operating profit margin 15 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 35 $ 23 53 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 18 % 12 %

Net sales were $197 million as strategic pricing actions were offset by volume and mix declines.

Operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA improved by 73% and 53%, respectively, primarily due to positive strategic pricing and strong productivity.

1Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $319 million as of July 2, 2023, compared to $227 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt was $3,153 million as of July 2, 2023, a decrease of $69 million from December 31, 2022.

On July 2, 2023, the Company had available liquidity of $1,069 million, including the undrawn availability under its revolving credit facilities.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first six months of 2023 was $349 million, compared to $184 million in the same period of 2022.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first six months of 2023 were $90 million, compared to $144 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $162 million and net proceeds from the sale of our timberland properties were $72 million for the first six months of 2023.

Free cash flow for the first six months of 2023 was $259 million. See the Company's definition of free cash flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the six months ended July 2, 2023 increased to $98 million compared to $92 million for the same period of the prior year.



Guidance(1)

Third Quarter 2023

Adjusted EPS(2): $1.25 to $1.35



Full Year 2023

Adjusted EPS (2) : $5.10 to $5.40

: $5.10 to $5.40 Cash flow from operating activities: $925 million to $975 million

Free cash flow (3) : $620 million to $720 million

: $620 million to $720 million Adjusted EBITDA: $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion

“Based on the softer than expected second quarter results and in recognition of our customers’ cautious forecasts through the remainder of the year, we are reducing our full year guidance. We intend to continue to manage variable and fixed expenses and execute our continuous improvement programs to improve results in the near and long term. While this near-term volume outlook is disappointing, we are optimistic regarding the number of long-term value-creating opportunities available within our diverse portfolio from ongoing operational improvements, accretive acquisitions, and non-core business divestitures which will be timed to maximize value. Our innovative design engagements focused on sustainable packaging and collaboration with customers remain strong, and we remain confident in our strategy, our teams, and our ability to generate strong cash flow and returns for shareholders,” said Coker.

(1) Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the continued challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled Forward-looking Statements in this release.

(2) Third quarter and full-year 2023 GAAP guidance are not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EPS guidance have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

(3) See reconciliation of projected cash flow from operating activities to projected free cash flow later in this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “committed,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including third quarter and full-year 2023 outlook; the Company’s ability to manage variable and fixed expenses; opportunities for operational improvements; customer demand and volume outlook; the Company’s relationships with its customers; the Company’s ability to create near-term and long-term value and to generate cash flows and returns for shareholders; expected benefits from accretive acquisitions and divestitures; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy; the effects of the macroeconomic environment and inflation on the Company and its customers; and outcomes of certain tax issues and tax rates.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to achieve the benefits it expects from acquisitions and divestitures; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to acquisitions, divestitures, cost management, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of potential changes in tariffs and escalating trade wars, and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, customer destocking and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company’s ability to meet its goals relating to sustainability and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; the Company’s ability to return cash to shareholders and create long-term value; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net sales $ 1,705,290 $ 1,913,332 $ 3,435,073 $ 3,684,314 Cost of sales 1,347,972 1,526,331 2,703,327 2,925,748 Gross profit 357,318 387,001 731,746 758,566 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 170,773 178,962 358,749 369,323 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 6,057 10,563 34,871 22,705 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets 7,371 — 79,381 — Operating profit 187,859 197,476 417,507 366,538 Non-operating pension costs 3,342 1,677 7,000 3,002 Net interest expense 32,340 23,161 65,010 42,226 Income before income taxes 152,177 172,638 345,497 321,310 Provision for income taxes 40,740 44,599 87,652 79,888 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 111,437 128,039 257,845 241,422 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 3,312 3,728 5,168 5,952 Net income 114,749 131,767 263,013 247,374 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (100 ) (95 ) (45 ) (369 ) Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 114,649 $ 131,672 $ 262,968 $ 247,005 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 98,872 98,686 98,740 98,621 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.16 $ 1.33 $ 2.66 $ 2.50 Dividends per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.00 $ 0.94





FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 923,605 $ 989,982 $ 1,832,883 $ 1,858,081 Industrial Paper Packaging 585,143 727,402 1,200,998 1,426,529 All Other 196,542 195,948 401,192 399,704 Net sales $ 1,705,290 $ 1,913,332 $ 3,435,073 $ 3,684,314 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 95,225 $ 139,421 $ 187,045 $ 313,030 Industrial Paper Packaging 87,040 94,201 181,407 166,862 All Other 28,675 16,529 55,908 31,053 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (6,057 ) (10,563 ) (34,871 ) (22,705 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (20,539 ) (20,871 ) (41,703 ) (39,671 ) Other income/(charges), net 3,515 (21,241 ) 69,721 (82,031 ) Operating profit $ 187,859 $ 197,476 $ 417,507 $ 366,538





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income $ 263,013 $ 247,374 Net (gains)/losses on asset impairment, disposition of assets and divestiture of a business (58,769 ) 9,035 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 163,817 151,944 Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense 1,039 (26,017 ) Changes in working capital 910 (258,479 ) Changes in tax accounts 3,327 39,104 Other operating activity (24,754 ) 21,504 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 348,583 $ 184,465 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (89,837 ) (144,119 ) Proceeds from divestiture of business 13,839 — Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,333,769 ) Net debt (repayments)/ borrowings (76,240 ) 1,427,995 Cash dividends paid (97,689 ) (91,525 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,602 ) (3,984 ) Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash 3,724 (20,571 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (14,474 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,778 4,018 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,438 170,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 319,216 $ 174,996





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 2, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,216 $ 227,438 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 888,190 862,712 Other receivables 122,061 99,492 Inventories 942,542 1,095,558 Prepaid expenses 87,867 76,054 2,359,876 2,361,254 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,747,119 1,710,399 Right of use asset-operating leases 287,154 296,781 Goodwill 1,681,969 1,675,311 Other intangible assets, net 694,762 741,598 Other assets 278,108 267,597 $ 7,048,988 $ 7,052,940 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers and other payables $ 1,064,877 $ 1,224,556 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 437,210 502,440 Accrued taxes 17,490 16,905 1,519,577 1,743,901 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,716,253 2,719,783 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 242,383 250,994 Pension and other postretirement benefits 121,524 120,084 Deferred income taxes and other 149,929 145,381 Total equity 2,299,322 2,072,797 $ 7,048,988 $ 7,052,940

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company’s GAAP operating results adjusted to remove amounts (including the associated tax effects) relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition/divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses or other assets;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments; and

other items, if any.



1 Restructuring/asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of these items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business. Non-GAAP figures previously identified by the term “Base” are now identified using the term “Adjusted,” for example “Adjusted Operating Profit,” “Adjusted Net Income,” and “Adjusted EPS.”

In addition to the “Adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses or other assets; acquisition/divestiture-related costs; derivative (gains)/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to generally accepted accounting principles, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Whenever Sonoco uses a non-GAAP financial measure it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations. See “Guidance” above for more information regarding the Company’s guidance.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented:

For the three-month period ended July 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported $ 187,859 $ 152,177 $ 40,740 $ 114,649 $ 1.16 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 4,532 4,532 990 3,542 0.03 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,575 ) (1,575 ) (395 ) (1,180 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 20,539 20,539 4,992 15,547 0.16 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 6,057 6,057 1,325 4,669 0.05 Gain on divestiture of business and sale of other assets (7,371 ) (7,371 ) (1,825 ) (5,546 ) (0.06 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,342 828 2,514 0.03 Net gain from derivatives (4,288 ) (4,288 ) (1,070 ) (3,219 ) (0.04 ) Other adjustments 5,187 5,187 212 4,975 0.06 Total adjustments $ 23,081 $ 26,423 $ 5,057 $ 21,302 $ 0.22 Adjusted $ 210,940 $ 178,600 $ 45,797 $ 135,951 $ 1.38 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.





For the three-month period ended July 3, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported $ 197,476 $ 172,638 $ 44,599 $ 131,672 $ 1.33 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 12,281 12,281 3,009 9,272 0.09 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 6,340 6,340 1,563 4,777 0.05 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 20,871 20,871 5,099 15,772 0.16 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 10,563 10,563 842 9,760 0.10 Non-operating pension costs — 1,677 461 1,216 0.01 Net loss from derivatives 2,802 2,802 718 2,084 0.02 Other adjustments (182 ) (318 ) 423 (741 ) — Total adjustments $ 52,675 $ 54,216 $ 12,115 $ 42,140 $ 0.43 Adjusted $ 250,151 $ 226,854 $ 56,714 $ 173,812 $ 1.76 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.





For the six-month period ended July 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported $ 417,507 $ 345,497 $ 87,652 $ 262,968 $ 2.66 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 9,720 9,720 2,270 7,450 0.08 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (7,000 ) (7,000 ) (1,749 ) (5,252 ) (0.05 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 41,703 41,703 10,119 31,584 0.32 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 34,871 34,871 7,959 26,683 0.27 Gain on divestiture of business and sale of other assets (79,381 ) (79,381 ) (18,947 ) (60,434 ) (0.61 ) Non-operating pension costs — 7,000 1,737 5,263 0.05 Net loss from derivatives 1,797 1,797 448 1,348 0.01 Other adjustments 5,144 5,144 1,167 3,979 0.04 Total adjustments $ 6,854 $ 13,854 $ 3,004 $ 10,621 $ 0.11 Adjusted $ 424,361 $ 359,351 $ 90,656 $ 273,589 $ 2.77 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.





For the six-month period ended July 3, 2022 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating

Profit Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

Attributable

to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported $ 366,538 $ 321,310 $ 79,888 $ 247,005 $ 2.50 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 60,633 60,633 14,764 45,869 0.47 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 25,390 25,390 6,396 18,994 0.19 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 39,671 39,671 9,728 29,942 0.30 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 22,705 22,705 2,477 20,329 0.21 Non-operating pension costs — 3,002 844 2,157 0.02 Net gain from derivatives (3,795 ) (3,795 ) (955 ) (2,838 ) (0.03 ) Other adjustments (198 ) (334 ) 4,619 (4,953 ) (0.05 ) Total adjustments $ 144,406 $ 147,272 $ 37,873 $ 109,500 $ 1.11 Adjusted $ 510,944 $ 468,582 $ 117,761 $ 356,505 $ 3.61 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 114,649 $ 131,672 Adjustments: Interest expense 34,284 23,947 Interest income (1,944 ) (786 ) Provision for income taxes 40,740 44,599 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 81,679 78,629 Non-operating pension costs 3,342 1,677 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 100 95 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 6,057 10,563 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,575 ) 6,340 Gain from divestiture of business and sale of other assets (7,371 ) — Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 4,532 12,281 Net (gain)/loss from derivatives (4,288 ) 2,802 Other non-GAAP adjustments 5,187 (182 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,392 $ 311,637 Net Sales $ 1,705,290 $ 1,913,332 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.1 % 16.3 %

Segment results viewed by Company’s management to evaluate segment performance do not include restructuring/asset impairment charges, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, changes in LIFO inventory reserves, gains/losses from the sale of businesses, or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and All Other.

The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, Segment Operating Profit, which is the measure of segment profit or loss in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - Segment Reporting, as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three-month period ended July 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer

Packaging

segment Industrial

Paper

Packaging

segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 95,225 $ 87,040 $ 28,675 $ (23,081 ) $ 187,859 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 29,955 25,008 6,177 20,539 81,679 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 134 3,178 — — 3,312 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 6,057 6,057 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (1,575 ) (1,575 ) Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs4 — — — 4,532 4,532 Gain from divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (7,371 ) (7,371 ) Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (4,288 ) (4,288 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 5,187 5,187 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,314 $ 115,226 $ 34,852 $ — $ 275,392 Net Sales $ 923,605 $ 585,143 $ 196,542 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.3 % 14.9 % 14.6 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 19.7 % 17.7 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $14,205, the Industrial segment of $2,565, and All Other of $3,769.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $1,928, the Industrial segment of $1,987, and All Other of $2,952.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Industrial segment of $(1,575).

4 Included in Corporate are Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $112 and the Industrial segment of $60.

5 Included in Corporate is the gain from the sale of the Company’s U.S. BulkSak businesses associated with the Industrial segment.

6 Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(600), the Industrial segment of $(2,835), and All Other of $(853).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three-month period ended July 3, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer

Packaging

segment Industrial

Paper

Packaging

segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 139,421 $ 94,201 $ 16,529 $ (52,675 ) $ 197,476 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 28,323 23,153 6,282 20,871 78,629 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 47 3,681 — — 3,728 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 10,563 10,563 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 6,340 6,340 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs4 — — — 12,281 12,281 Net losses from derivatives5 — — — 2,802 2,802 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (182 ) (182 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,791 $ 121,035 $ 22,811 $ — $ 311,637 Net Sales $ 989,982 $ 727,402 $ 195,948 Segment Operating Profit Margin 14.1 % 13.0 % 8.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.9 % 16.6 % 11.6 %

1 Included in Corporate is amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment - of $14,423, the Industrial segment of $2,038, and All Other of $4,410.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,798, the Industrial segment of $4,459, and All Other of $(495).

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment - of $4,150 and the Industrial segment of $2,190.

4 Included in Corporate are Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $10,490.

5 Included in Corporate are net losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $406, the Industrial segment of $1,819, and All Other of $577.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 262,968 $ 247,005 Adjustments: Interest expense 68,516 44,528 Interest income (3,506 ) (2,302 ) Provision for income taxes 87,652 79,888 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 163,817 151,944 Non-operating pension costs 7,000 3,002 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 45 369 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 34,871 22,705 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (7,000 ) 25,390 Gain from divestiture of business and sale of other assets (79,381 ) — Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs 9,720 60,633 Net loss/(gain) from derivatives 1,796 (3,794 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 5,144 (198 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 551,642 $ 629,170 Net Sales $ 3,435,073 $ 3,684,314 Net Income Margin 6.7 % 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.1 % 17.1 %

The following tables reconcile Segment Operating Profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 Dollars in thousands Consumer

Packaging

segment Industrial

Paper

Packaging

segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 187,045 $ 181,407 $ 55,908 $ (6,853 ) $ 417,507 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization1 59,994 49,886 12,234 41,703 163,817 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 209 4,959 — — 5,168 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 34,871 34,871 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs4 — — — 9,720 9,720 Gains from divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (79,381 ) (79,381 ) Net losses from derivatives6 — — — 1,796 1,796 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 5,144 5,144 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 247,248 $ 236,252 $ 68,142 $ — $ 551,642 Net Sales $ 1,832,883 $ 1,200,998 $ 401,192 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.2 % 15.1 % 13.9 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 19.7 % 17.0 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $28,633, the Industrial segment of $5,499, and All Other of $7,571.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $3,504, the Industrial segment of $26,531, and All Other of $4,109.

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(6,103) and the Industrial segment of $(897).

4 Included in Corporate are Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $892 and the Industrial segment of $349.

5 Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of business and other assets associated with the sale of the Company’s timberland properties in the amount of $(60,945), the sale of its S3 business of in the amount of $(11,065), and the sale of its U.S. BulkSak businesses of $(7,371), all of which were associated with the Industrial segment.

6 Included in Corporate are losses on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $274, the Industrial segment of $1,133, and All Other of $389.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Six Months Ended July 3, 2022 Dollars in thousands Consumer

Packaging

segment Industrial

Paper

Packaging

segment All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 313,030 $ 166,862 $ 31,053 $ (144,407 ) $ 366,538 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization1 54,059 45,777 12,437 39,671 151,944 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 9 5,943 — — 5,952 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 22,705 22,705 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 25,390 25,390 Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs4 — — — 60,633 60,633 Net gains from derivatives5 — — — (3,794 ) (3,794 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (198 ) (198 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 367,098 $ 218,582 $ 43,490 $ — $ 629,170 Net Sales $ 1,858,081 $ 1,426,529 $ 399,704 Segment Operating Profit Margin 16.8 % 11.7 % 7.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.8 % 15.3 % 10.9 %

1 Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $26,612, the Industrial segment of $4,125, and All Other of $8,934.

2 Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $5,109, the Industrial segment of $11,520, and All Other of $(417).

3 Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $24,242 and the Industrial segment of $1,148.

4 Included in Corporate are Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $37,184 and the Industrial segment of $1,066.

5 Included in Corporate are net gains on derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(550), the Industrial segment of $(2,462), and All Other of $(782).





Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “free cash flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free cash flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.