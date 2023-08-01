Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 1st Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”, TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) today announced its financial results for the 3rd quarter ended May 31st, 2023.



“The third quarter results are consistent with Q2 results amidst continued pressures on Revenues and Earnings across the industry that began in fall of 2022 and continue well into calendar 2023. Capital Markets activity continues to be weak amidst rising rates and economic and political uncertainty, but we are seeing signs of an initial recovery that should be reflected in coming quarters. Q4 is seeing significant improvements in operating trends,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

First Quarter fiscal highlights:

Third Quarter ended May 31st, 2023;

Q3 Revenues of $2,180,000; a decrease of 58% year-over-year

Q3 Net Losses of $(1,023,000) or $(0.03) per share ($(0.02) – diluted);

Q3 EBITDA of $(750,000) vs $671,000 in the comparative quarter last year

Summary of Corporate Developments:

Our 3rd Quarter results saw Revenues decrease over the 2nd Quarter by 21.6. However, by the end of the 3rd Quarter and into Q4, Wealth Management has been showing a promising improvement and continuing to perform with improving fundamentals over our 2nd and 3rd Quarters. Our Capital Markets business began showing signs of improvement in Q3 and into Q4, as we are seeing a renewed buildup of potential deal-flow.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”) continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice. Our Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. Our Treasury Group works to maximize returns from our balance sheet and strengthen our competitive position as one of Canada’s leading independent financial institutions.



Copies of Hampton’s unaudited interim financial statements and its Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three & nine months ended May 31st, 2023 can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through HSL, Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. The company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

