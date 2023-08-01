FLUED Reaches Platinum Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner

TOKYO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUED Inc. (“FLUED”) announced that it has reached the platinum tier of HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program, joining just six other Platinum-tiered partners in Japan, which makes them the seventh in Japan. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.



The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.





Over the past year, FLUED has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. FLUED is one of a small number of expert groups specialized in B2B marketing/sales in Japan. In 2019 FLUED became a HubSpot partner, gold partner in 2020, and has now attained the level of Platinum partner. As of April 2023, there are only 7 Platinum or higher-ranking partners in Japan. Notable milestones and achievements include:

Offering tools that automate data migration from other CRMs such as Salesforce and ZOHO.

Building operations by combining B2B marketing/sales tools from in and out of the country that can integrate with HubSpot.

Utilizing high expertise and working knowledge of marketing and sales activities, FLUED proposes appropriate operations and data maintenance methods.





“In B2B marketing and sales areas, we are able to provide a wide range of support for both online and offline measures, which has built trust with customers. With our strong partnership with HubSpot, we will continue to be dedicated to consulting areas such as strategy formulation and planning, to BPO and practical operations such as production, operation, and agency.” says Soh Matsunaga, CEO of FLUED. “As an “expert group” of B2B marketing and sales, we provide project participation type of support. This project-participation type of support and HubSpot's range of services go very well together.I believe that it is a major reason why we were able to reach the platinum tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program this time because it meets the needs of the times. We will continue to support our clients in solving their problems through both B2B marketing and sales.”

“Our mission at HubSpot is to help millions grow better, and we are extremely fortunate to have solutions partners like FLUED who share this goal," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. "Through their hard work and unwavering commitment to customers, FLUED has helped global B2B companies with specialized marketing and sales professionals successfully make an impact in the Japanese region. I’m thrilled to welcome FLUED and their entire team to the platinum tier of the Solutions Partner Program.”

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) platform that supports the growth of companies with products and services that combine "ease of use" and "advanced functionality". HubSpot's CRM platform includes products for marketing, sales, customer service, operations, website management and supports the practice of the idea of "inbound" which grow your own business by attracting, building trust, and satisfying customers. It enables to expand flexibly according to the needs of growth phase of each company and is currently installed in about 177,000 companies in more than 120 countries around the world.

https://www.hubspot.com/

About FLUED

FLUED was established in 2019 as a group of experts in B2B marketing and sales.

We run a project participation type of support by a group of experts to solve problems of Japanese companies that are behind in sales digital transformation.

We provide a wide range of support, from consulting areas such as strategy formulation and planning, to BPO and practical operations such as production, operation, and agency.

Other services provided by FLUED

In addition to HubSpot implementation/utilization support, we also provide the following services.

ABM target definition / list creation

Customer journey design

CRM / MA / SFA design / construction / establishment

WEB / LP / B2B-EC production

Web advertisement (Google/FB, etc.) operation

Article content / video production

Inside sales agency

Sales training / sales enablement

Webinar / exhibition lead acquisition

Construction of B2B marketing organization

