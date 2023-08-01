YMCA of Silicon Valley Welcomes New Chief Development Officer, Patty Rally

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patty Rally joins the YMCA of Silicon Valley as Chief Development Officer, to lead fund development and marketing strategies for the organization. She brings a depth of knowledge and decades of work experience in corporate, community, sports, and service organizations. Patty most recently served as the Chief Development Officer for JobTrain, a long-standing workforce development organization. During her tenure at JobTrain, she more than doubled the fund development budget and successfully launched a $45M capital campaign. Prior to JobTrain, Patty held leadership roles in fund development for such organizations as Positive Coaching Alliance and San Francisco RBI.



With a track record of results, Patty is known for the inspirational and strategic direction she provides as a development and marketing leader. “We are thrilled to introduce Patty Rally as our new Chief Development Officer at the YMCA of Silicon Valley. We believe Patty’s strong background in fostering partnerships and proven track record will not only elevate our fund development and marketing efforts but also empower us to better serve and impact the lives of individuals and families in our community”, stated Jim Hori, President and CEO.

As Chief Development Officer, Patty will lead fundraising and awareness initiatives to advance the mission of YMCA of Silicon Valley. In addition to 10 health and wellness facilities and a year-round resident camp, the Y offers afterschool and youth programs at hundreds of school campuses across Silicon Valley. “The Y is uniquely positioned to help create healthy living and a high quality of life for everyone in our communities which enriches the whole society. I am thrilled to join the mission to help all our neighbors in Silicon Valley thrive together so that no one is left behind”, said Patty Rally. Patty is native to the Bay Area, and with her husband, has raised her own family here. Patty earned her BA in Political Economics from UC Berkeley, and her MA in Sport Management from the University of San Francisco.

About YMCA of Silicon Valley

YMCA of Silicon Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, YMCA of Silicon Valley serves 250,000 members and participants — regardless of age, income or background — by nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. For more information, visit: www.ymcasv.org.

