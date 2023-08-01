Aluminum Cans Market to Surpass 87.1 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Adoption for Packaging Various Food and Beverage Products

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, aluminum cans market is experiencing robust growth, primarily fueled by the escalating consumption of packaged and processed food & beverages worldwide. As the demand for convenience and shelf-stable products rises, metal cans have emerged as a popular choice for packaging due to their ability to preserve the quality and freshness of various food and beverage items.

Aluminum cans have undoubtedly become a staple in the packaging of the aluminum cans market. Their widespread usage can be attributed to the numerous advantages they offer. Particularly, aluminum cans provide an efficient and convenient means of transporting food products and liquids, ensuring their preservation and maintaining their quality and taste over an extended period.

Prominent Players in the Aluminum Cans Market

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Norsk Hydro ASA

CPMC Holdings Limited

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Can-Pack S.A.

Jamestrong Packaging

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Hulamin Containers Ltd.

ORG Packaging Co., Ltd.

ShengXing Group Co. Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

GZ Industries

Kian Joo Group

Trivium Packaging

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

Envases Universales de México

China Metal Packaging Group Co., Ltd.

Alcoa Corporation

Food & Beverage Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Packaging Options

The food & beverage segment boasting the largest market share in the aluminum cans market and showcasing immense potential for growth during the forecast period. Aluminum cans have emerged as the preferred choice for various popular beverages among the different packaging options available.

The markets in North America has emerged as a leader, capturing the maximum revenue share of 32.4% in aluminum cans market. The region's commanding position is expected to persist throughout the forecast timeframe from 2023 to 2030.

201-450ml Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Numerous Advantages that Aluminum Cans Offer

201-450ml segment has emerged as the leader, boasting the largest market share in the aluminum cans market. This segment is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity, with more companies preparing to venture into the domain of aluminum-packaged water dominated by renowned players such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The appeal lies in the numerous advantages of aluminium cans, making them a preferred choice for consumers and producers alike.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to showcase unparalleled growth, with an impressive revenue CAGR of 6.6% projected during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 in the aluminum cans market. This substantial surge in market performance is attributed to the unwavering support from significant economies within the region, most notably China and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the aluminum cans market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Aluminum Cans Market

French Water Company Evian unveiled its "Evian Sparkling" drink in 2022, now available in aluminum cans and bottles made entirely from recycled PET plastic. This significant stride aligns with the brand's commitment made in 2018 to adopt more environmentally friendly packaging practices and transform into a circular brand by 2025.

Recently, Ball Corporation a renowned supplier of aluminum packaging, took a similar path by offering spring water in aluminum beverage cans under its household brand Responsible Water. Using aluminum cans ensures that the pure water remains untainted by external elements, as they effectively shield the content from light and heat exposure, preserving the water's freshness and quality.

Key Questions Answered in Aluminum Cans Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

