India Spices and Seasoning Market is expected to reach US$ 22.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 13%

India spices and seasoning marke t is estimated at US$ 10.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, says RationalStat . India has long been known as the land of spices, where the aroma and flavors of various spices have enriched its culinary traditions for centuries. The spices market in India caters to domestic consumption and plays a significant role in the country's export industry. India is the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spice, with 10.87 million tonnes of production in 2021-2022, according to RationalStat.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India spices and seasoning market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, form, taste, branding, packaging type, distribution channel, application, and geography/regions (incl. North India, West and Central India, East India, South India). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Market intelligence for the India spices and seasoning market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sector. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, and insights, etc.

India Spices and Seasoning Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, pure spices (such as chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, curry powder/paste, ginger, pepper, coriander, and others) made up the largest category due to the growing demand for ethnic foods among consumers.

On the basis of form, Blended spices have an unmatched flavor that contributes to flavor enhancement. The market is expanding because consumers' preferences for better flavor are rising. Additionally, the growing popularity of blended spices among those who lead busy lives and frantic schedules provides a favorable market outlook.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations.

The India spices and seasoning market report analyzes the market on the basis of economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The India spices and seasoning market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the India spices and seasoning market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India spices and seasoning market include,

In November 2022, Spice Story, India’s first and largest D2C brand offering the widest range of ethnic chutneys from various regions of the country, announced a partnership with Jayanti Herbs and Spice for its offline expansion. Jayanti Herbs and Spice is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of premium spices, herbs, and seasonings. Collaboration with Jayanti Herbs and Spice could help Spice Story increase its offline presence and reach a larger customer base.



Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the India spices and seasoning market growth include Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd, MDH, Badshah Masala, Eastern Condiments Private Limited, Catch Spices, Pushp Masale, MTR, Rajesh Spice, Ashok Masala, Goldiee Group, Sakthi Masala, Kitchen Treasures, Suruchi Masala, JK spices, and Bharat Masala among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India spices and seasoning market based on type, form, taste, branding, packaging type, distribution channel, application, and region

India Spices and Seasoning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Chilli Cumin Turmeric Cardamom Curry Powder/Paste Ginger Pepper Coriander Fennel Fenugreek Galic Ajwain Seed Black Salt Others (Caraway Seeds, etc.)

India Spices and Seasoning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Form Raw Form Blended Garam Masala Continue!



Leading Companies and Market Players Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd MDH Badshah Masala Eastern Condiments Private Limited Catch Spices Pushp Masale MTR Rajesh Spice Ashok Masala Goldiee Group Sakthi Masala Kitchen Treasures Suruchi Masala JK spices Bharat Masala



Key Questions Answered in the India Spices and Seasoning Report:

What will be the market value of the India spices and seasoning market by 2028?

What is the market size of the India spices and seasoning market?

What are the market drivers of the India spices and seasoning market?

What are the key trends in the India spices and seasoning market?

Which is the leading region in the India spices and seasoning market?

What are the major companies operating in the India spices and seasoning market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India spices and seasoning market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

