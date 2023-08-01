Automotive Piston Market Set to Soar Past USD 17411.04 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automotive Piston market , increased adoption of mobile shopping and apps, growth of omnichannel retailing, the rise of subscription-based models and meal kits, focus on personalized shopping experiences, expansion of Automotive Piston delivery services, integration of AI and machine learning in inventory management and recommendation systems, emphasis on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, the emergence of virtual grocery stores and dark stores, growing popularity of click-and-collect services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Automotive piston is a cylindrical component that is used in internal combustion engines to convert pressure into force. It is typically made of aluminium or cast iron and is fitted with piston rings that seal the combustion chamber. The piston moves up and down in the cylinder bore, and the force of its movement is transferred to the crankshaft through the connecting rod.

Prominent Players in Automotive Piston Market

Mahle

Federal-Mogul

KSPG

AVL

Arias

JE Pistons

CP Pistons

Carrillo

Wiseco

Ross

Mahle Motorsport

Arias USA

CP-Carrillo

JEGS Pistons

Wiseco Performance Products

Diamond Pistons

Arias/Wiseco

Mahle Powertrain

Ross Racing Pistons

Aluminum Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Aluminum dominate the global online market as they make an ideal choice for automotive pistons. The use of aluminium pistons reduces the reciprocating mass in the engine, leading to improved fuel efficiency and better overall performance.

Passenger Cars are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger cars are the leading segment as they represent the largest segment in the automotive industry, with a substantial number of vehicles produced and sold globally. The high volume of passenger car sales directly translates to a significant demand for automotive pistons.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Largest Automotive Markets

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to the largest automotive markets. The region's dominance can be attributed to the increasing production and sales of vehicles, a growing middle-class population, rising urbanization, and robust economic growth. As the region's automotive industry continues to expand, the demand for automotive pistons is likely to remain strong.

Key Developments in Automotive Piston Market

In January 2023, Renesas Electronics acquired Integrated Device Technology (IDT) for $6.7 billion. This acquisition gave Renesas a leading position in the automotive semiconductor market.

In February 2023, Aptiv PLC acquired Delphi Technologies for $32 billion. This acquisition gave Aptiv a leading position in the automotive electronics market.

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Piston Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

