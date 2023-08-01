Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market is expected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 7.3%

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, by RationalStat

Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on services, the mechanical services segment is dominating the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market. The region's extreme climate, characterized by hot summers, has led to a high demand for HVAC systems in both commercial and residential buildings.

Based on end users, the government segment dominates the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market as, the demand for MEP services in the area has been fueled by infrastructure projects like airports, trains, ports, and transportation networks. The growth of large-scale projects and government-sponsored initiatives has been a key factor in this market segment's domination.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-mechanical-electrical-plumbing-mep-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations.

The Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market report analyzes the market on the basis of economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

To know Market Scope and Report Overview- Request a free Sample

Several driving forces had an impact on the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market in the Middle East, contributing to its expansion and development. The MEP sector is essential to construction projects, and market dynamics are susceptible to changes due to the state of the economy, governmental regulations, technological developments, and market trends.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market based on service, type, end user, and region

Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Service Mechanical Services Electrical Services Plumbing Services

Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Consulting & Engineering Maintenance & Support System Integration Audit & Inspection

Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User Residential Commercial Infrastructure

Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle East



Leading Companies and Market Players Al-Futtaim Engineering Arabtec Construction Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings BK Gulf LLC Drake & Scull International EMCOR Group Khansaheb Sykes Larsen & Toubro Limited Shapoorji Pallonji Group Voltas Limited



To know more details of the leading players and market penetration – Request a free sample

Key Questions Answered in the Middle East Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market by 2028?

What is the market size of the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) market?

For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-mechanical-electrical-plumbing-mep-market/

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep-Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

Explore Our Trending Reports

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245