PGS, TGS and CGG Introduce New Tiered Offerings for Versal - the World's First MultiClient Data Ecosystem

August 1, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS, TGS and CGG, industry leaders of MultiClient geoscience data, today announced the launch of new tiered offerings for Versal, the groundbreaking MultiClient data ecosystem. This update gives the entire industry free access to Versal, representing the world's most comprehensive MultiClient data coverage – all in one centralized location. Industry professionals can also benefit from a more personalized solution, with a focus on enhanced accessibility, flexibility and value.



The latest updates to the Versal platform are designed to offer even more convenience and scalability for exploration & production, data management and procurement team members through the introduction of Versal Pro and Premium tiers. Versal users now gain unlimited access to the essential data from PGS, TGS and CGG representing the majority of the world's marine MultiClient data available within a single platform. This consolidation eliminates the need to visit multiple vendor websites, streamlining workflows and saving valuable time.

The new tiered access model offered by Versal brings unprecedented flexibility to clients. With the free Versal version users can view data coverage, download coverage shapefiles and import their map layers and shapefiles. By upgrading to Versal Pro, clients unlock additional benefits, including viewing entitlements, accessing vendor contracts, and downloading acquisition and processing documents. By selecting Versal Premium, clients gain access to enhanced data management capabilities such as seismic visualization and downloading entitled traces.

“Our goal with Versal is to provide our customers with a one-stop solution for all their geoscience data needs. Now users can find precisely what they are looking for without having to log into multiple platforms, saving time and energy. With the introduction of Versal Pro and Premium, organizations will have the unique ability to see and ultimately access their data entitlements in one place, further enhancing exploration workflows,” says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services in PGS.

To learn more about Versal and explore the new tiered offerings, visit www.versalearth.com.

About Versal

Versal is an independent, secure, cloud-based, MultiClient data ecosystem where clients can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place. As a result, E&P teams can now capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for their subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

About PGS

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.