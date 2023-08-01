Maha updates the publication date of the Q2 2023 report and invites to webcast presentation

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) updates the publication date of the report for the second quarter of 2023. The new publication date is Friday, August 11th 2023 instead of Monday, August 14th 2023. The report will be published in the afternoon (CEST).



Maha hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 18.00 CEST. Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CEO, and Guilherme Guidolin de Campos, CFO, will present the report and recent developments.

The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha’s website and YouTube channel. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@mahaenergy.ca or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/G4SJcdUBm8w

Maha also plans to publish a separate press release with an update on the progress of the production testing in Oman prior to the release of the second quarter report.

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Sintring (Head of IR), Tel: +46 8 611 05 11, info@mahaenergy.ca

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 8:00 CEST on 1 August 2023.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates the Mafraq field in Block 70 in the Sultanate of Oman and assets in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Muscat, Oman. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

