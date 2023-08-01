Festi hf.: Shareholders meeting on August 23, 2023

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. hereby announces that a shareholder meeting will be held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at 10.00 at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

Enclosed is the notice of the shareholders meeting with its´ agenda and proposals for the meeting.

Further information regarding the meeting and all documents can be accessed on the Company´s website: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/egm-2023

For further information contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. ( asta@festi.is )

Attachments