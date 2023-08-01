Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 30, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement 		 1,649,000     181,147,370
24 jul 2023  12,000  105.25 1,263,000
25 jul 2023  11,000  108.15 1,189,650
26 jul 2023  10,000  108.30 1,083,000
27 jul 2023  10,000  107.54 1,075,400
28 jul 2023  10,000  107.68 1,076,800
Total week 30  53,000 5,687,850
Total accumulated 1,702,00  186,835,220

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,783,621  treasury shares, equal to 1.48 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

