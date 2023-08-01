Fixing of Coupon Rates - Correction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

31 July 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION

Due to an error in the calculation on the published interest rates for DK0004717204, DK0004717394, DK0004908068, DK0004908142, DK0009759664, DK0009759748, DK0009771529, the rates will be changed in relation to previous publication. The correct interest rates will appear as stated below.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2023

Effective from 1 July 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023:

Capped bonds

Bonds with 6% cap

DK0004717204, (40C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0004717394, (30C), maturity in 2036, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0004908068, (ANNOA), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0004908142, (ANN), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0009759664, (33D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0009759748, (43D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

DK0009771529, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.5673% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment