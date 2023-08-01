Global $2.5 Billion Hemoglobin Testing Equipment Market - Insights on Post-Pandemic Recovery and Market Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemoglobin Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hemoglobin Testing, which was valued at $2.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $3.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business landscape and provides insights into the post-pandemic recovery. With the ongoing recovery and changing market dynamics, the Equipment segment is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 4.9% for the next eight years. Reagents & Consumables, another segment analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 5.9% and reach $3 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The United States Hemoglobin Testing market is estimated to be $678.3 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% and reach $885.7 million by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of 2.9% and 5.2%, respectively, over the period of 2022-2030. Germany is also expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These companies are evaluated based on their market presence across multiple geographies, with categorizations such as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

In 2023, the report offers special coverage on various global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's policy changes related to COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and competitor market shares, along with access to digital archives and research platforms, interactive peer-to-peer collaboration, and complimentary updates for one year.

Looking ahead, the global economy is facing numerous challenges and crises, including the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its potential impact on global instability. Inflation, particularly in food and fuel, is expected to remain a persistent economic problem. Governments may combat inflation by raising interest rates, which could slow down new job creation and impact economic activity and growth. Developed markets may face the risk of entering into a recession due to slower growth and high inflation. Financial markets are expected to remain volatile, trade tensions will continue to grow, regulatory environments may become stricter, and pressure to address climate change will intensify.

Despite the challenges, the report emphasizes that opportunities exist for businesses and leaders who can demonstrate resilience and adaptability in navigating the complex market landscape.

The "Hemoglobin Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" provides detailed information on market trends, drivers, and the global perspective of the Hemoglobin Testing market. With 174 pages and a forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the report offers valuable insights into the market's estimated value, growth rate, and regions covered.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



