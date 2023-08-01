North America Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Report 2023: A Resurgent Construction and Manufacturing Industry Bodes Well for the Sector - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American above-the-neck PPE market generated $1,241.9 million in revenue in 2022. The market is expected the to witness high growth due to stringent regulatory requirements and increased safety awareness in the United States and Canada. However, the possibility of an impending recession could restrain market growth during the 2023-2027 period.

The above-the-neck PPE market in North America covers products that users wear for protection against hazards that can cause injuries to the head, eyes, face, and ears.

This research analyzes technology trends, industry challenges and drivers, and the current status and prospects in the region, including the United States and Canada. The study period is 2019-2027, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2027 as the forecast period. The research includes the following end-user industries: construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, utilities, and transportation.

Eye protection is the largest product segment in North America's above-the-neck PPE market. The publisher forecasts the segment to record a high CAGR growth of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027. Prescription safety eyewear will likely drive market growth owing to personalization demand from an aging workforce. Manufacturing is the largest end-user industry, with reshoring activities and increased government spending in the United States and Canada driving market growth.

The largest market for above-the-neck PPE in North America, the United States will likely register high growth from 2023 to 2027, driven by demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE. The publisher anticipates the North American market to see more mergers and acquisitions (M&As), enhancing reach, expanding the product portfolio, and generating sustained revenue streams during the same period.

The publisher expects the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage in the next 3-5 years. Sustainability initiatives will gain traction due to the push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and programs, and growing end-use requirements.

Based on this analysis, the report offers insights and opportunities that stakeholders can explore and monetize over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North America (NA) Above-the-neck PPE Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

A Resurgent Construction and Manufacturing Industry

Market Consolidation and Strategic Partnerships

Sustainable Products and Processes

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

End-user Industries the Study Covers

Segmentation

Detailed Segmentation

Geographical Scope

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Industry Trends

Sustainability Trends

M&As

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Share Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Share Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Head Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Head Protection PPE Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Share Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Share Forecast by Product

Pricing Trend Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Share Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast for Type 1 and Type 2 Hard Hats

Revenue Share Forecast by Type 1 and Type 2 Hard Hats

Forecast Analysis of Type 1 and 2 Hard Hats

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Eye Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Eye Protection PPE Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Share Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Pricing Trend Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Share Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Non-prescription Safety Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Non-prescription Safety Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Non-prescription Safety Eyewear Product Analysis

Non-prescription Safety Eyewear Competitive Environment

Non-prescription Safety Revenue Share

Non-prescription Safety Eyewear Revenue Share Analysis

Prescription Safety Eyewear Competitive Environment

Prescription Safety Revenue Share

Prescription Safety Eyewear Revenue Share Analysis

Laser Safety Eyewear Competitive Environment

Laser Safety Revenue Share

Laser Safety Eyewear Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Face Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Share Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Unit Shipment Share Forecast by Product

Pricing Trend Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Price Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Share Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Face Shields Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Face Shields Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Face Shield Product Analysis

Face Shields Competitive Environment

Face Shields Revenue Share

Face Shields Revenue Share Analysis

Welding Helmets Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Welding Helmets Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Welding Helmet Product Analysis

Welding Helmets Competitive Environment

Welding Helmets Revenue Share

Welding Helmets Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hearing Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Share Forecast by Product Segment

Hearing Protection Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Unit Shipment Share Forecast by Product Segment

Pricing Trend Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Share Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Earplugs and Ear Bands Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Earplugs and Ear Bands Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Earplug and Ear Band Product Analysis

Earplugs and Ear Bands Competitive Environment

Earplugs and Ear Bands Revenue Share

Earplugs and Ear Bands Revenue Share Analysis

Earmuffs Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Earmuffs Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Earmuff Product Analysis

Electronic Earmuffs Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Electronic Earmuffs Revenue Share Forecast by Product Subsegment

Electronic Earmuff Product Analysis

Earmuffs Competitive Environment

Earmuffs Revenue Share

Earmuffs Revenue Share Analysis

