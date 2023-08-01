North America Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Report 2023: A Resurgent Construction and Manufacturing Industry Bodes Well for the Sector - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American above-the-neck PPE market generated $1,241.9 million in revenue in 2022. The market is expected the to witness high growth due to stringent regulatory requirements and increased safety awareness in the United States and Canada. However, the possibility of an impending recession could restrain market growth during the 2023-2027 period.
The above-the-neck PPE market in North America covers products that users wear for protection against hazards that can cause injuries to the head, eyes, face, and ears.
This research analyzes technology trends, industry challenges and drivers, and the current status and prospects in the region, including the United States and Canada. The study period is 2019-2027, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2027 as the forecast period. The research includes the following end-user industries: construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, utilities, and transportation.
Eye protection is the largest product segment in North America's above-the-neck PPE market. The publisher forecasts the segment to record a high CAGR growth of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027. Prescription safety eyewear will likely drive market growth owing to personalization demand from an aging workforce. Manufacturing is the largest end-user industry, with reshoring activities and increased government spending in the United States and Canada driving market growth.
The largest market for above-the-neck PPE in North America, the United States will likely register high growth from 2023 to 2027, driven by demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE. The publisher anticipates the North American market to see more mergers and acquisitions (M&As), enhancing reach, expanding the product portfolio, and generating sustained revenue streams during the same period.
The publisher expects the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage in the next 3-5 years. Sustainability initiatives will gain traction due to the push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and programs, and growing end-use requirements.
Based on this analysis, the report offers insights and opportunities that stakeholders can explore and monetize over the forecast period.
