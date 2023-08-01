Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market Report 2023: Emerging Opportunities in Rental and Leasing Solutions for 5G Network Verification and Validation & Rapid EV Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth look at the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It analyzes the market segments through geographic regions, equipment type, and verticals.

Test equipment covered includes digital test equipment and RF test equipment, while the verticals covered include communications, consumer electronics and semiconductors, automotive, A&D, and others (e.g., industrial, education, medical, and energy).

Digital test equipment are instruments that measure data and other characteristics of a system or a device that is to be tested across applications. For the purpose of this study, oscilloscopes, BERTs, power analyzers, and protocol and logic analyzers are included under the digital test equipment category.

RF test equipment are a set of instruments that measure the frequency characteristics of a system or a device to be tested across applications. For the purpose of this study, this segment covers signal generators, signal and spectrum analyzers, one-box testers, network analyzers, electronic counters, and power meters.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability

Sustainability - Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market

Opportunity Analysis

Market Uncertainties and Limited Budgets

APAC's Expanding Market

Rental and Leasing Solutions for 5G Network Verification and Validation

Rental and Leasing Solutions for Rapid EV Adoption

Growth Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definition for Test and Measurement Equipment

Market Definition for Test Equipment

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Renting vs Leasing - Electronic Test and Measurement Equipment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Company Ranking Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

