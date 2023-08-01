Toluene Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 42.5 Billion at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Toluene Market is poised for significant growth, fueled by its wide range of applications in plethora of industries. With a projected CAGR of 6.1%, the market is expected to create a substantial US$ 20.2 billion absolute opportunities in the coming years.



Toluene, an aromatic hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C7H8, serves as a crucial component in multiple sectors. Its usage as a solvent differentiates it from water, as it has the ability to dissolve numerous organic compounds. Consequently, toluene is commonly found in commercial products such as paint thinners, nail polish remover, glues, and correction fluid.

The toluene market's growth could be related with the coatings and adhesives industry, where toluene is a key component in the production of solvents. As the demand for coatings and adhesives rises, the need for toluene increases, resulting in market expansion.

Furthermore, the growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies contribute to the demand for toluene, as it is utilized in the production of various drugs and medications. It also acts as a blending component for premium gasoline and plays a vital role in the production of benzene and Xylol.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Chemicals & petrochemicals industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

during the forecast period <98% type is expected to hold a market share of 88.9% in 2023

in 2023 The global toluene market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR and reach US$ 42.5 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 North American toluene market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.5 billion during the forecast period

during the forecast period East Asia toluene market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 17.2 billion in 2033

“Application of Toluene as Raw Material and Solvent is Likely to Reframe the Market’s Growth Spectrum” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players in the toluene industry are actively involved in strategic partnerships and expanding distribution networks to foster long-term growth. These initiatives not only enhance product quality but also increase market reach, attracting more customers and stimulating demand for toluene-based products.

To address the rising demand for toluene, businesses are concentrating on boosting their manufacturing capacity. Using this tactic, manufacturing facilities are either upgraded or new ones are purchased to increase production capacity. Companies can serve a bigger consumer base and capture market possibilities by increasing production capacity.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema SA

Eastman Chemicals Company

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell Global

Which End-Use Industry is Gaining Traction in Toluene Market?

In 2023, the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is projected to hold a significant market share of 32.1%, with a steady growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Toluene plays a pivotal role as a fundamental raw material in the production of a diverse range of chemicals and petrochemicals. Its importance lies in its use in synthesizing essential compounds like benzene, xylenes, and other aromatic substances. These compounds find wide applications across various industries, including solvents, adhesives, coatings, polymers, resins, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and more. Consequently, as the demand for these chemicals and petrochemicals continues to rise, so does the demand for toluene.

Moreover, toluene possesses exceptional solvent properties, making it highly valuable in multiple sectors. Its application as a solvent is evident in various industries such as paints, coatings, varnishes, printing inks, and adhesives. As the chemicals and petrochemicals industry continues to expand, the need for solvents like toluene also increases, which further fuels the growth of the toluene market.

Segmentation of Toluene Industry Research

By Grade: <98% >98%

By End-Use Industry: Chemicals & Petrochemicals Plastics & Rubber Energy (Oil & Gas) Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Coatings & Adhesives Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the toluene market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the grade (<98% and >98% ), end-use industry (chemicals & petrochemicals, plastics & rubber, energy (oil & gas), pharmaceuticals, electricals & electronics, coatings & adhesives, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

