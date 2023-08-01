Orphan Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 368.43 Billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6%

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Orphan Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 156.97 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 170.49 billion in 2023 to USD 368.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The prevalence of rare diseases is on the rise every year, with most of them not having a defined medicine or treatment for the same. Orphan drugs become useful as they are made by the pharmaceutical industry to diagnose, prevent, and treat these unique diseases effectively. Increasing approval by leading government authorities will further augment their adoption, ultimately fueling the orphan drugs market growth.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Orphan Drugs Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

January 2023: Ipsen Pharma entered a definitive agreement to acquire Albireo to align its long-term strategy for increasing the scope of its rare disease portfolio and accelerate the growth of pipeline candidates.





Key Takeaways –

Orphan Drugs Market size in North America was USD 84.59 billion in 2022

The rising rare diseases and orphan drug development drive market growth.

Growing R&D investment and increased involvement of major market players in developing effective products will boost market growth.

The oncology segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED (Japan)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 368.43 Billion Base Year 2022 Orphan Drugs Market Size in 2022 USD 156.97 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered Therapy Type, Drug Type and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing R&D Initiatives to Drive Market Progress

A rising number of leading companies operating in the market are getting involved in various research & development activities to develop new products and increasing their investments in this regard. Since more drug-makers are becoming aware of the nature of rare diseases, they are creating a strong product portfolio with the help of these research and development initiatives. These factors are expected to favor the market growth.

However, high cost of these drugs can impede the market progress.

Segmentation:

By Therapy Type

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Endocrinology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Immunotherapy

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Drug Type

Biologics

Non-biologics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Global Market Due to High Spending on Orphan Drugs

North America dominated the global market in 2022 as the regional governments are increasing their spending on orphan drugs to treat rare diseases effectively. The region also has a vast patient pool and a notable presence of leading market players, which will further enhance the regional market growth.

The Europe market is also anticipated to grow at a strong pace due to the growing patient population and increasing preference for advanced rare disease therapeutics.





Competitive Landscape:

Bristol-Myers Squibb and F. Hoffmann-La Roche to Dominate Market with their Strong Product Portfolios

While the market has a strong presence of top companies, Bristol-Myers Squibb and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are leading the market’s growth as they have witnessed robust sales of their orphan drugs and have a comprehensive product portfolio for oncology-related medicines.

FAQs

How big is the Orphan Drugs Market?

Orphan Drugs Market size was USD 156.97 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 368.43 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Orphan Drugs Market growing?

The Orphan Drugs Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





