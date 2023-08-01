Cloud Microservices Market Size to Surpass USD 6.04 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6%

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global cloud microservices market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2023 to USD 6.04 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. Rise in Use of Microservices Architecture by Companies to Drive Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Cloud Microservices Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Microservices refer to the methodology used for the development of applications built on the modular services or components. The market growth is attributed to several factors such as the proliferation of microservices architecture, need for secure, low-cost IT operations, and recognition of containers and DevOps tools.

Key Industry Development

May 2023- Broadleaf Commerce partnered with Emax Electronics for its eCommerce microservices. The Broadleaf Commerce platform was chosen by Landmark Retail for its API-first, Microservice-based, Headless, and Cloud native solution, which manages the complexities of the business using a single codebase and back-office administrative console.





Key Takeaways

Cloud microservices market size in North America was USD 0.61 billion in 2022.

Pandemic Accelerated the Adoption of Cloud Microservices

Hybrid Deployment to Have Highest CAGR Due to Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud

Healthcare to Grow at the Highest CAGR due to Demand for Automation





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global cloud microservices market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce Inc. (U.S.), F5, Inc (U.S.), Broadcom (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), Ksolves India Limited (India), Datadog (U.S.), WeaveWorks (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.04 Billion Base Year 2022 Cloud Microservices Market Size in 2022 USD 1.29 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 134 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Type, End-User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rise in Microservices Architecture by the Companies to Drive Market Trajectory

Rise in the microservices architecture by the companies is anticipated to drive the cloud microservices market growth. The architecture consists of breaking an application down into smaller, independent services that are capable of developing, deploying, and scaling on their own instead of building monolithic applications. According to a recent survey by Solo.io survey in 2022, 85% of organizations are moving their applications to microservices architecture.

However, lack of security for sensitive data is set to hinder market development.





Segmentation

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment Mode

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-User

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others (Manufacturing)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Due to Presence of Various Market Players

North America is projected to lead the cloud microservices market share due to the presence of various market players, which have been adopting advanced technologies. Growing demand for the microservices architecture in the region is set to drive the market growth. The market was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2022.

The Asia Pacific market is expected grow exponentially due to strong demand for greater resilience and adaptability among businesses that could promote the adoption of cloud computing.





Competitive Landscape

Key Industry Players of the Market have been Engaging in Merger & Acquisition Strategies

Key industry players of the market are engaging in merger & acquisition strategies. The companies have been acquiring small and local firms to expand their business presence. They have been adopting cloud decision frameworks and best practices for cloud operations which is leading them to scale up faster.





FAQs

How big is the cloud microservices market?

The cloud microservices market size was USD 1.29 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2030.

How fast is the cloud microservices market growing?

The cloud microservices market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





