Subdural Electrodes Market Size to Surpass USD 73.9 Billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The subdural electrodes market size was valued at USD 32.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 41.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 73.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR 8.5% during the forecast period. Subdural electrodes are used for intracranial monitoring which is used for patients suffering with seizures and epileptic episodes. Increasing number of epilepsy surgeries and rising adoption of intracranial monitoring is set to drive the market growth. Increased expansion of pipeline studies into newer application areas is expected to propel market growth.





Key Industry Development

October 2022: Synaptive Medical Inc. and Panaxium partnered for the incorporation of ultra-flexible iontronic electrocorticography (ECoG) platform of Panaxium into Synaptive’s Modus V robotic exoscope technology.

Key Takeaways:

Closure of Specialized Epilepsy Care Centers due to COVID-19 Led to Slower Market Growth

Increased Expansion of Pipeline Studies into Newer Application Areas to Determine Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Intracranial Monitoring as Surgical Planning for Epilepsy to Drive Market Growth

Superior Procedural Outcomes of Subdural Electrodes for Locating Seizure Focus in Epilepsy to Drive Adoption of the Product

Lack of Product Awareness in Emerging Countries to Impede Market Growth Prospects

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation, CorTec GmbH, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation to Lead by Providing Unique Technology





List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report: -

CorTech GmbH (Germany)

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation (ArchiMed) (U.S.)

DIXI MEDICAL (Dixi) (France)

PMT Corporation (U.S.)

UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD (Japan)

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.)

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 73.9 Billion Base Year 2022 Subdural Electrodes Market Size in 2022 USD 32.4 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 137 Segments covered By Type, Material, End User and Regional





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Cases Of Intracranial Monitoring As Surgical Planning For The Epilepsy To Drive Market Growth

Increasing cases of intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for the epilepsy is anticipated to drive the subdural electrodes market growth. Prevalence of epilepsy is growing across the globe leading to the increasing number of surgeries. Increase in the number of level 3 and level 4 dedicated specialized epilepsy centers providing intracranial monitoring procedures. There has been a preference of epileptic patients from Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) to epilepsy surgery

However, lack of product awareness in the developing countries which is expected to hamper the market growth.





Segmentation

Platinum Segment To Dominate Due To Various Benefits

On the basis of material, the market is divided into platinum and stainless steel. The platinum segment is set to dominate the market due to various benefits such as better compatibility with the organic environment, low risk of infection among patients, and better electrical conductivity.

Depth Segment Held Dominant Share Owing to Its Various Uses

By type, the market is classified into strip, grid, depth, and others. Depth segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to comprehensive recording of deep brain structures, minimal invasion, improved patient comfort, and enhanced brain mapping.





Quick Buy - Subdural Electrodes Market Research Report:

Hospitals & ASCs Held Dominant Share Due To Majority Procedures Being Carried Out In These Settings

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals & ASCs, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals & ASCs segment held the largest market share in the year 2022 as majority of the implant procedures are carried out in these settings.

Based on the geography, the market is studies across into U.S., Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

U.S. Held the Largest Share Due To High Adoption Rate of These Devices

U.S. held the largest part in 2022 and is likely to lead the subdural electrodes market share due high adoption rate of these devices for intracranial monitoring in the U.S. The market is valued at USD 15 million in 2022 with rising prevalence of drug resistance amongst the patient population suffering with epilepsy.

Europe market is set be the second-largest regional market with improved healthcare facilities, higher adoption of depth electrodes, and higher awareness of intracranial monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Have Been Focusing On The Introduction Of New Products And Focusing On Mergers And Acquisitions

The market is dominated by Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation, CorTec GmbH, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation. The market players have been focusing on the introduction of new products and focusing on mergers and acquisitions. The companies have been offering a wide range of product offerings, strong distribution network, key industry developments, mergers, and strong brand presence.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

Table of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Epilepsy, By Key Countries/Region Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Key Industry Developments – New Product Launches, Approvals, and Recalls Regulatory Scenario, By Key Countries/Region Overview: Applications of Subdural Electrodes in Cranial Nerves & Others Trends of Usage of Subdural Electrodes and Intracranial Monitoring in Epilepsy Surgery Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region U.S. Europe Japan Rest of the World

U.S. Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others

Europe Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others

Japan Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others



Toc Continue…

FAQs

How big is the Subdural Electrodes Market?

The subdural electrodes market size was valued at USD 32.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 41.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 73.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR 8.5% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Subdural Electrodes Market?

The increasing demand for intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for epilepsy is the key driving factor of the global market.





