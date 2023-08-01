The Rise of Female Gamers in Asia: Key Pathway to Growth for Publishers and Developers

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Gamers in Asia" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides valuable insights into the growing female gamer demographic in Asia and its potential impact on the video games industry in the region.

The report highlights the significant growth of the female gamer market in Asia, currently representing 37% of total gamers in the region. With a year-on-year growth rate of 11%, nearly double that of new male gamers, the female gamer segment presents a key pathway to growth for publishers and developers in Asia.

Market Potential and Revenue Growth

While female gamers currently contribute approximately 23.5% of total revenue for the games market in Asia, the report suggests that this percentage has the potential to more than double in the coming years as the female gamer market moves closer to parity with that of male gamers.

Gaming Platforms and Esports

Female gamers in Asia predominantly play on mobile platforms, but the report indicates opportunities for growth on PC and consoles as well. Furthermore, the esports genre can be a significant driver of monetization and growth among female gamers, with women who engage in esports activities more likely to spend money and time on gaming content.

Representation and Inclusivity

The report highlights the need for more diverse representation of female appearances in avatars and characters, as well as addressing gender discrimination and negative online interactions within the gaming community.

Strategies for Market Penetration

The report offers actionable insights on strategies for effectively reaching and engaging the female gamer audience, including leveraging social media and creating safe spaces for female gamers.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

The Market Potential of the Female Gamer The Potential of the female gamer audience The popularity of female characters Opportunities for female character development Where representation can be improved Why gamers are playing as female characters Consequences of in-game anti-social behavior Negative perceptions of female gamers

Strategies for the Effective Market Penetration of Female Gamers Age distribution among gamers in Asia Gaming and spending behavior, by platform Negative experiences faced by female gamers The importance of social media to reach female gamer audience Movements to create safe spaces for female gamers

Esports and Livestreaming: Creating Value Through Engagement Women in Asia's esports scene Esports as engagement driver among female gamers Women esports tournaments in Asia Women esports teams in Asia Pro female gamers in Asia Game livestreaming experience for women in Asia Popular female gaming live streamers in Asia Popular female Vtubers in Asia



