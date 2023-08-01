Growing Awareness of Waterborne Diseases and Environmental Regulations Drive Demand for Ferric Chloride in the Global Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ferric Chloride Market by Grade, Application and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferric chloride market is poised for substantial growth, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected for the forecast period. The market has seen a boost in regional revenue generation due to economic growth and substantial infrastructure development. Market participants have capitalized on potential opportunities by analyzing patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, highlighting the market's driving and restraining factors.

The report provides market segmentation and coverage to forecast revenues and analyze trends in various sub-markets. The market is studied based on grade, application, and region.

Based on grade, the market is segmented into anhydrous, ferric chloride hexahydrate lumps, and ferric chloride liquid. Anhydrous is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into asphalt blowing, electronic etchants, metal surface treatment, pigment manufacturing, potable water treatment, printed circuit boards, and wastewater treatment. Wastewater treatment is expected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Europe, Middle East & Africa is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is an essential tool for assessing the global ferric chloride market. It evaluates vendors based on key metrics within business strategy and product satisfaction, assisting users in making informed decisions based on their specific needs. The matrix organizes vendors into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis offers a greater understanding of performance and competitive dynamics. It also highlights the level of competition, accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits during the studied period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in consumer alertness regarding waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid and growing need for effective coagulants in water treatment process

Introduction of stringent regulations associated with the treatment of industrial waste and sewage water to limit pollution

Increased use in surface treatment of metals such as copper and zinc for removing scales

Restraints

Acidic, corrosive and toxic nature

Opportunities

Increasing smartphone adoption and applications in the printed circuit board (PCB)

Incentives offered by the government to the PCB factories

Challenges

Availability of substitutes

The report addresses key questions such as the market size and forecast of the global ferric chloride market, the impact of COVID-19 on market dynamics, investment opportunities in various segments, the competitive strategic window, technological trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading vendors, and suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market.

The report also covers market penetration, market development, market diversification, market trends, competitive assessment and intelligence, and product development and innovation. It provides comprehensive information and intelligent insights to guide businesses in making well-informed decisions.

Key Company Profiles:

Asian Chemical Company Limited

BASF SE

Chemifloc Ltd.

Feralco AB

KEM ONE

Kemira Oyj

Malay-Sino Chemicals Industries Sdn Bhd

ProChem, Inc.

PVS Chemicals

Reagents

Saf Sulphur Company

Seqens Group

Sidra Wassercheime GmbH

Sukha Chemical Industries

Tessenderlo Group NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lc5zc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.