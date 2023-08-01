Blood Bank Refrigerators Drive Significant Growth in the Medical Refrigerators Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Refrigerators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Medical Refrigerators market and predicts substantial growth for the industry.

According to the report, the global market for Medical Refrigerators, valued at $3.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Blood Bank Refrigerator & Plasma Freezer segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 9.7% and reach $2.6 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Additionally, the Laboratory Refrigerator & Freezer segment is anticipated to experience significant growth, with a revised CAGR of 7.3% for the next eight years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States holds a substantial market share, estimated at $1 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 13.4%, reaching a projected market size of $1.7 billion by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets mentioned in the report include Japan, Canada, and Germany, each projected to grow at varying CAGRs.

The report highlights key competitors in the Medical Refrigerators market, including Blue Star Limited, Felix Storch, Inc., Follett LLC, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, LEC Medical, Panasonic Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, and Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited.

The global market perspective encompasses a wide range of sectors and products within the refrigeration industry. The analysis includes sectors such as research institutes, other end-uses, blood banks, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and pharmacies, and specific product categories like medical refrigerators, blood bank refrigerators and plasma freezers, laboratory refrigerators and freezers, enzyme refrigerators and freezers, cryogenic storage systems, and chromatography refrigerators and freezers. The analysis covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It provides insights into the annual sales figures, historical reviews, and future projections for each sector and product category. These analyses offer a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, growth trends, and opportunities within the refrigeration industry across different regions.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3q4sp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment