PaaS Solutions Outshine iPaaS in Enterprise Application Integration Market: Centralized Platform Boosts Data Management and Integration

The report offers comprehensive insights into the enterprise application integration (EAI) market, predicting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.65% over the forecast period. EAI facilitates data sharing between applications, regardless of their hosting locations, ensuring consistent and accurate information representation and usage across the business.

Key Highlights:

PaaS Preference over traditional iPaaS: Enterprises are increasingly focusing on Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions over traditional Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions that use a point-to-point integration technique. PaaS solutions enable efficient data management and integration by removing data restrictions from various apps, leading to a more practical centralized platform. Emerging Application Integration Trends: Businesses often use diverse software operating in different incompatible frameworks, hindering data exchange between ERP systems, CRM apps, supply chain management applications, and more. Middleware infrastructure, part of emerging application integration trends (EAI), facilitates safe data sharing between heterogeneous apps and legacy devices. Digital Transformation Driving the Market: As businesses increasingly adopt digital transformation, they constantly change their ways to improve efficiency, quality, and customer experience. Proper application approach, whether moving, changing, or developing, is expected to perform well during digital transformation. The COVID-19 outbreak highlighted the importance of digitalization, and technologies like AI, cloud, and IoT helped businesses thrive. North America Leading the Market: North America is the largest region for enterprise applications, driven by technologically advanced infrastructure and major industry players like Oracle, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, HP, and QAD Inc. Open-source software is gaining popularity among small and medium-sized businesses due to its affordability and effectiveness.

Enterprise Application Integration Market Competitor Analysis:

The enterprise application integration market is moderately fragmented, with major players such as IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, MuleSoft LLC (salesforce.com Inc), and Oracle Corporation. These companies adopt strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to enhance product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantages.

The enterprise application integration market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by factors such as increasing digital transformation, rising demand for real-time data access, and technological advancements. North America leads the market, and open-source software is gaining popularity among businesses. As digitalization becomes intrinsic to businesses, enterprise application integration (EAI) is seen as an essential component for data management and integration.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Digital Transformation across Industries

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Real-time Data Access and Management

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Availability of Open Source Software

5.3 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Deployment Type

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.2 Organisation Size

6.2.1 Large Enterprises

6.2.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

6.3 End-user Industry

6.3.1 BFSI

6.3.2 IT and Telecom

6.3.3 Healthcare

6.3.4 Retail

6.3.5 Government

6.3.6 Manufacturing

6.3.7 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography



7 COMPANY PROFILES

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Microsoft Corporation

MuleSoft LLC (Salesforce Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

iTransition Group

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



