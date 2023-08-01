Yams Market on the Rise: Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Growth in Nutrient-rich Staple

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yams Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yams market is set to experience a steady growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Yams, starchy staples grown in various regions worldwide, including Africa, the United States, the Caribbean, South Pacific, and Asia, are witnessing high demand due to their numerous health benefits. The market is driven by consumers' growing awareness of yams' nutritional value, such as their richness in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and unique compounds like diosgenin, which promote brain function and alleviate arthritis symptoms. As a result, yams are gaining popularity and becoming an essential component of a healthy diet.

Key Market Trends: Health Benefits and Rising Exports

One of the primary factors driving the demand for yams is their impressive health benefits. Yams are known for their high fiber, protein, and nutrient content, including magnesium, potassium, copper, and thiamine. These properties contribute to supporting bone health, metabolism, heart function, and hormonal balance. The increasing production of yams across the globe is expected to propel their demand in the market, especially for treating menopause, infertility, and low libido in females.

Furthermore, the export of yams is experiencing a notable upward trend. Countries such as Ghana, the United States, Jamaica, Colombia, China, Costa Rica, and India are major contributors to the global yam export market. Yams' export potential is driven by their dietary fiber content, rich carbohydrates, and essential minerals. Notably, Ghana holds a significant share in yam exports, followed by the United States and Jamaica. These markets have become key destinations for yam exports, creating lucrative opportunities for growers and exporters.

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

The yams market presents promising growth opportunities in various regions. The report provides comprehensive insights into production analysis, consumption analysis, import and export trends, and price trend analysis.

Key geographic segments covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study aims to assist industry stakeholders, policymakers, and investors in understanding market dynamics, identifying growth prospects, and making informed business decisions.

