United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Smith+Nephew, 3M, & Convatech

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is projected to reach a value of $1.22 billion by 2028 from $880 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

This comprehensive report uncovers valuable insights into the adoption of innovative products. With a focus on better reimbursement options driving the market growth, we analyze constant product launches by key vendors to gain a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the increasing target population contributes significantly to the market's expansion. Considering the economic burden of wound care in the US, which amounts to approximately $20 billion, healthcare bodies are implementing strategies and regulations to alleviate this burden and promote the adoption of advanced products for faster recovery and reduced re-admissions.

The US exhibits a high level of awareness among wound care specialists, with specialty wound care hospitals collaborating with larger healthcare facilities to enhance patient care. Stay informed with the latest trends and developments in the US NPWT market through this comprehensive report.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The number of chronic wounds in the US is rising steadily. Diabetes, increased age, and obesity are the key factors that contribute to the rising number of chronic wound cases in the US. For instance, in 2018, approximately 52 million people aged 65 and above, and the number is projected to become about 95 million by 2060 in the US. This is increasing the demand for NPWT in the market.

Conventional NPWT market has a higher contribution as it has a higher adoption rate among healthcare professionals. Hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users of NPWT products and constitute for major market share.

Reimbursement for the NPWT is one of the major reasons for the bigger market in the US compared to other developed markets like Germany, France, and the UK.

As of 2022, there were 2,200 wound care specialty clinics among them 2000 were associated with hospitals in the US. Hospitals have a dedicated working staff to handle wound care, this is one of the major positive steps in the US wound care market. Increasing wound care specialty hospitals are increasing the usage of NPWT products.

There is a constant increase in the number of surgeries performed in the US. Increasing reimbursement and better access to healthcare settings is increasing the number of elective surgeries. This will increase the demand for NPWT products in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 69 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Smith+Nephew

3M

Convatech

Other Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Carilex

Cork Medical

Deroyal

Genadyne

Haromed

Hartmann

Medela

Molnlycke

Lohmann & Rausch

Pensar Medical

Talley Group

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Conventional NPWT

Single Use NPWT

End-User

Hospitals

Wound Care Clinics

ASCs

Others

Wound Type

Chronic Wound

Acute Wound

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93k05c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment