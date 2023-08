Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Forthcoming Dividend – DRIS Election Date

1 August 2023

As noted in the final results announcement of 31 July, the Company will pay a final dividend, subject to Shareholder approval at the AGM, of 0.5p per share on 29 September 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 25 August 2023.

The last date for elections under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme for this dividend will be 11 September 2023.