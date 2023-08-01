MannKind Corporation Announces Participation in the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Lotte Palace in New York City.



If you have interest in participating in the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, please reach out to your Wedbush representative.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.