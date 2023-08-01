Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel Conference (Montreal, QC, Canada - November 3, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SAF are biofuels made from vegetable oils or ethanol derived from crops and can significantly reduce CO2 emissions. The advantage is that there is no need for expensive modifications to aircraft or high-cost airport infrastructure.

This international event will explore the new challenges for operators as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers.

Shaping a sustainable future for Aviation

How can we increase investment in SAF projects?

How can we scale up the production of SAF while reducing its cost?

The operators' perspective

How governments in Canada can support SAF production and consumption

Decarbonising Aviation to meet Net Zero by 2050

SAF environmental sustainability

Innovations in aviation: A vision for the future

Speakers

Eymeric Boyer, Principal, Roland Berger

Pierre Cardin, Head of Public Affairs Canada, Airbus Representative for ICAO

Tim Cesarek, Chief Commercial Officer, Gevo

Chris Chaput, President & CFO, DG Fuels

Michel Chornet, EVP Technology and Global Commercialization, Enerkem

Tim Huppler, President, AeroConsult

Yevgeniya ("Gene") Levitin, Managing Director, Head of Aviation, Natixis CIB Americas

Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Martin Masse, Vice President, Public Affairs / Vice President, Sustainability, ADM Aeroports de Montreal

Zohrab Mawani, Director, Co-Founder, Refuel Energy

Jean-Francois Nolet, Senior Director, Global Government, Public and Regulatory Affairs, Enerkem

Jean Paquin, CEO & President, SAF+ Consortium

Leo Robinson, Managing Director, To70 Canada

Jimmy Samartzis, Founding CEO, LanzaJet

Gerard Scheepers, Engineering Specialist, Powerplant and Fuel System, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

Susan van Dyk, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Expert, SVD Consulting

