Global Next-generation Firewall-Forecast to 2027

With the traditional security perimeter of organizations slowly disappearing due to the growing utilization of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and remote work, more businesses are implementing hybrid IT environments.



While cloud computing offers various benefits, such as scalability and flexibility, it comes with its own set of challenges and security threats.



The new generation of cybersecurity attacks involves a multifaceted approach, simultaneously striking an organization from multiple vectors.



NGFWs have become an essential tool for many organizations; however, they no longer suffice in today’s threat landscape due to a lack of visibility and flexibility to effectively secure modern hybrid IT infrastructures.



Hybrid environments present higher IT complexity and require more comprehensive solutions, which include zero trust and secure access service edge (SASE) security principles.



This does not imply that NGFWs are obsolete; it simply creates a shift in purchasing behavior, in which more organizations subscribe to NGFW services under the umbrella of a more holistic platform offering.Due to the shift in demand and the evolving threat landscape, most NGFW vendors have expanded their product portfolio to include hybrid offerings, fusing network and security capabilities to protect customers throughout their cloud migration journey.



With more vendors transitioning from pure-play NGFW to SASE solutions, the market is experiencing a second renaissance with accelerated growth rates.



As time progresses, more organizations will shift from hardware to virtual and cloud firewalls (also called firewall-as-a-service) as part of a larger SASE bundle, leading NGFW vendors to market different form factors in specific regions.



Due to the higher rate of cloud adoption, demand for firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) solutions will be highest in North America and EMEA.



At the same time, APAC will remain a steady source of revenue for hardware NGFW solutions due to the higher concentrations of on-premises IT infrastructures.

