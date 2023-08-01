Global Performance Management Systems Market - Enterprises Leverage Performance Management Systems for Targeted Employee Development

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As companies prioritize performance management to address evolving business challenges, fully-configured PM systems are gaining traction, with small and mid-sized businesses representing a lucrative consumer segment.

The "Performance Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" highlights the ongoing changes in organizational structures, creating a strong business case for performance management systems. Large enterprises and multinational corporations are key end-users, while small and mid-sized businesses are also benefiting from PM technologies. Furthermore, the government sector is increasingly adopting PM systems to improve employee engagement and workplace interactions.

In-depth analytics are driving substantial interest in PM systems, with performance metrics playing a crucial role in enhancing analytics capabilities. The report also emphasizes the growing popularity of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) models, while the on-premise PM systems market is experiencing a declining trend. Additionally, the demand for mobile-friendly PM technologies is rising, particularly as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies gain momentum in the enterprise sector.

The report projects the global performance management systems market to reach a size of US$11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud-based systems are expected to record a CAGR of 16.4% and reach US$7.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth rate for the On-Premise segment is readjusted to an 8% CAGR for the next 8 years.

The report estimates the Performance Management Systems market in the U.S. at US$1.2 billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030. Among other noteworthy markets are Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at approximately 7.7% and 10.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is projected to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR within Europe.

The report features a list of 73 key competitors, including ActusT Software, ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Halogen Software Inc., IBM Corp., Jazz, Kronos, Lumesse, NetDimensions Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Peoplefluent, Saba Software Inc., SAP SuccessFactors, SAS Institute Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Talentsoft, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corporation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities

Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems

Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals

Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs

Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance

Cost Reductions

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Performance Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ActusT Software (UK)

ADP, LLC (USA)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)

Halogen Software Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Jazz (USA)

Kronos (USA)

Lumesse (UK)

NetDimensions Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Peoplefluent (USA)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

SAP SuccessFactors (USA)

SAS Institute, Inc. (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Workday, Inc. (USA)

Zoho Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems

Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems

Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market

Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment

PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector

Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System

Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement

PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback

Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes

PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews

Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System

Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development

PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements

In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems

Performance Metrics Augment Analytics

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum

Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly PM Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oofim0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment