Circular Economy Initiatives and Growth Opportunities from Remanufacturing in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2023

The automotive aftermarket is a significant contributor to waste and pollution including fluids, batteries, greenhouse gases, and used materials from parts.



The circular economy is an alternative economic model that focuses on reducing waste and pollution by keeping products and materials in use for as long as possible.



Remanufacturing, which is the process of restoring used parts to like-new condition with affiliated warranty, is a key component of the circular economy and can play a significant role in reducing waste and pollution in the automotive aftermarket in close cooperation with recycling, reducing, and repairing.



This research report focuses on the circular economy of automotive parts in Class 1 to 3 passenger vehicles.



The base year is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030. Revenue is calculated at the manufacturer level and represented in US dollars.



Growth drivers and restraints, associations, and key trends, legislation, and incentives are discussed.Each regional section highlights the key aftermarket indicators such as VIO, overall aftermarket revenue and revenue from reman in that region.Reman revenue and revenue potential is further classified based on primary categories (engine and related components, wheel and brake end, electrical and electronics, and eComponents [battery reman and power electronics]). The study also highlights the competitive landscape in terms of competitors, channel analysis (where applicable), regional outlook, and growth opportunities for each value chain participant.



Company profiles and examples of supplier and distributor reman programs are included.

