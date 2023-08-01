DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023
|£34.74m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023
|£34.74m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|47,752,975
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 July 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|72.75p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|72.39p
|Ordinary share price
|62.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.09%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/07/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.18%
|2
|Volex Plc
|8.48%
|3
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.29%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.72%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.35%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.66%
|7
|Inspecs Group plc
|5.92%
|8
|Synectics Plc
|5.81%
|9
|National World Plc
|5.74%
|10
|Journeo plc
|5.45%
|11
|Equals Group Plc
|5.13%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|3.97%
|13
|OnTheMarket plc
|3.73%
|14
|Cash and other net current assets
|3.55%
|15
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|3.12%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.83%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.49%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.39%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.19%
|Total
|100.00%