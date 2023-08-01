DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023£34.74m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023£34.74m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):47,752,975
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 July 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*72.75p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*72.39p
  
Ordinary share price 62.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.09%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/07/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.18%
2Volex Plc8.48%
3Centaur Media Plc8.29%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 7.72%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.35%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.66%
7Inspecs Group plc5.92%
8Synectics Plc5.81%
9National World Plc5.74%
10Journeo plc5.45%
11Equals Group Plc5.13%
12DigitalBox plc3.97%
13OnTheMarket plc3.73%
14Cash and other net current assets3.55%
15Fireangel Safety Technology Plc3.12%
16Tactus Holdings Limited2.83%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.49%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.39%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.19%
 Total100.00%