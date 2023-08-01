DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023 £34.74m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 July 2023 £34.74m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 47,752,975

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 July 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 72.75p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 72.39p

Ordinary share price 62.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.09%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/07/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.18%

2 Volex Plc 8.48%

3 Centaur Media Plc 8.29%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.72%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.35%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.66%

7 Inspecs Group plc 5.92%

8 Synectics Plc 5.81%

9 National World Plc 5.74%

10 Journeo plc 5.45%

11 Equals Group Plc 5.13%

12 DigitalBox plc 3.97%

13 OnTheMarket plc 3.73%

14 Cash and other net current assets 3.55%

15 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 3.12%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.83%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.49%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.39%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.19%