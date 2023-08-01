Avexitide: A 31-amino Acid Peptide that Selectively Targets and Blocks GLP-1 Receptors - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avexitide Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Avexitide, a 31-amino acid peptide, has demonstrated its potential by selectively targeting and blocking GLP-1 receptors, effectively reducing dysregulated insulin secretion by the pancreas and alleviating fasting and postprandial hypoglycemia. The drug's efficacy has been validated through proof of concept in 39 patients across three Phase II studies in neonates, children, and adolescents with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI).

Moreover, avexitide has been granted significant designations, including Orphan Drug designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia, Orphan Drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for CHI treatment, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the FDA.

The report delves into the mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development milestones, and regulatory achievements of avexitide for CHI. It offers a complete overview of the developmental activities surrounding avexitide, including future market assessments and SWOT analysis. Additionally, the report includes analysts' views, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and a brief on other emerging therapies in the CHI domain.

In-depth Avexitide Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of avexitide for CHI in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Avexitide Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of avexitide for CHI covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for CHI is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence avexitide dominance.

Other emerging products for CHI are expected to give tough market competition to avexitide and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of avexitide in CHI.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of avexitide from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the avexitide in CHI.

