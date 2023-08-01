Envision Welcomes Noted Sales Leader Bryan Bickerstaff

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Technology Advisors, an award-winning technology services company, announced the addition of industry expert Bryan Bickerstaff today. With close to 2 decades of experience in senior sales roles, Bryan will become an immediate contributor to Envision’s new National Account Acquisition team.



Bryan’s experience in operationalizing and growing sales has been recognized on numerous occasions. In a prior role with Dell Technologies, he built new acquisition efforts from the ground up, expanding revenues and exceeding quotas for 15 consecutive quarters. Bryan received a number of Sales awards while with Dell, including Account Executive of the Year in 2018 and inclusion in Dell’s prestigious President’s Club in 2017.

With Bryan’s unique blend of technical skills and business acumen, Envision is poised to accelerate its success in securing major accounts nationwide.

An avid learner, Bryan spends much of his free time in the classroom. He has pointed to CompTIA Security+ and Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certifications as key achievements in his life, not just his career.

When asked to comment Bryan credited his high close rates and client retention to his people-focused approach.

“That’s what has helped me negotiate deals, onboard clients, and facilitate projects: connecting with stakeholders. Helping them see the value and creating momentum for positive change. Envision is phenomenal at doing just that, so I’m very excited to be a part of their team going forward,” Bryan said.

Envision Chief Operating Officer Jason Albuquerque shared his thoughts on the new hire, “I’ve really grown to appreciate Bryan in the short time I’ve known him. He has that security-first mindset that matters so much in technology consulting. He’s going to do great things here.”

About Envision Technology Advisors

Since 1998, Envision Technology Advisors has established itself as a national leader in business-focused technology services, helping clients craft secure, future-ready workplaces that adapt to a rapidly changing world.

As a Microsoft-centric provider, they offer comprehensive Cybersecurity services and Zero Trust consulting, as well as Modern Workplace, Cloud Infrastructure, and Innovation Services. Additionally, Envision offers a complete suite of App Design, Web & Digital Services, Data Analytics, Automation, and more.

For more information, visit www.envisionsuccess.net or contact Marketing Director Jonathan Browning at either (401) 272-6688 or marketing@envisionsuccess.net.