Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Emerging Business Models (Second Edition)

This study offers an overview of the changing business outlooks, which gave rise to new operating strategies and advanced techniques for building a resilient business model.



These business outlooks aid in creating direct opportunities for major sectors, such as technology, energy, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, agriculture, security, aerospace and defense, supply chain and logistics, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).This report covers a series of transformative trends, such as affiliate marketing, standardized business model, unbundling business model, and eSports, which support building a resilient business.



It provides insights into the growing demand for affiliate marketing due to the rising penetration of eCommerce and social media.



Organizations are increasingly adopting new business models, such as standardization, unbundling, and vertical supply chain integration, to target new customers and grow their business with minimal risk and cost. The study discusses a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends adopted by companies to draw benefits and mitigate risks for the new emerging business models.



In addition, it examines opportunities arising from new business models that cater to the needs of businesses and employees.

Author: Drisya Chandran

