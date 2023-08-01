Aluminum Composite Panels Market to Surpass 9.97 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Surge in the Construction of both Residential and Non-Residential Structures

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the aluminum composite panels market is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by the expanding application scope in the construction industry, particularly for insulation purposes. As construction practices evolve, there is a growing demand for advanced materials that offer both efficiency and sustainability.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Aluminum Composite Panels Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 65

Figures – 75

The surging interest in green buildings is expected to significantly drive the demand for aluminum composite panels market, owing to their eco-friendly attributes. With a growing focus on sustainable construction practices, ACPs have garnered attention for their environment-friendly characteristics, making them a desirable choice for modern construction projects.

Prominent Players in the Aluminum Composite Panels Market

Alcoa Corporation

Yaret Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Arconic Inc.

Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

3A Composites GmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Alubond U.S.A.

Jiangxi Hongtai Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Taizhou Kingertai Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Viva Composite Panel Pvt. Ltd.

Changzhou Kema Reflector Material Co., Ltd.

Eurobond Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Alstrong Enterprises India (Pvt) Ltd.

Dongguan Walltes Decorative Material Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Zhongjie Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Aludream Building Material Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Jixiang Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Yongjia Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Adoption of PVDF

The polyvinylidene fluoride segment is projected to experience significant growth in the aluminum composite panels market, fueled by the increasing adoption of PVDF in various applications. PVDF finds extensive usage in manufacturing films, sheets, membranes, and coatings, making it a versatile material with wide-ranging industrial applications.

The markets in North America are experiencing a surge in development, driven by various schemes and policies to encourage better infrastructure in the aluminum composite panels market. These initiatives have paved the way for increased investments in construction projects and infrastructure development, leading to robust building and construction industry growth.

Building and Construction Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rising Building and Construction Activities

The building and construction segment is set to dominate the aluminum composite panels market, with the largest market share, primarily due to the rising building and construction activities and substantial investments in infrastructure and industrial sectors. As economies grow, there is a surge in demand for advanced building materials and innovative construction solutions, driving the adoption of aluminum composite panels (ACPs) in architectural designs, façades, and interior applications.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are positioned to dominate the aluminum composite panels market share, with key countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia serving as the primary growth engines. A combination of factors has led to this predicted growth, including the rising per capita incomes in these nations, which have fueled increased spending on construction and infrastructure projects.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the aluminum composite panels market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Aluminum Composite Panels Market

Aludecor, one of India's prominent aluminum composite panel brands, recently marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its third manufacturing unit in Haridwar, India. This expansion represents a strategic move by the company to bolster its production capabilities and meet the growing demand for aluminum composite panels in the Indian market.

Alucopanel, a prominent UAE-based Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) manufacturer, recently unveiled the region's first government-approved A1 non-combustible grade ACP. This significant achievement positions Alucopanel as an industry pioneer, offering a cutting-edge solution for construction projects that demand an exceptionally high fire protection.

Key Questions Answered in Aluminum Composite Panels Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

