Growth Opportunities in European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Market by Fleet Size

This study examines the European corporate light vehicle leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments.



Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with an organization’s mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk.



To ensure focus on their core products and services, businesses outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing.



Without an expert team on the job, each segment of the value chain faces challenges, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatch, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.



Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities in addition to a host of other benefits.



The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem. The study provides sales and parc data and revenues for the corporate operational leasing and corporate financial leasing segments, with a focus on the development and growth potential of these segments.



The analysis accounts for historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide an outlook on growth opportunities.



In addition to market data for PV and LCV portfolios for leasing, the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing service providers in Europe for 2022, the base year.



The emerging business models poised to shape the market and reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains, are also covered.



The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the corporate vehicle leasing market in Europe based on fleet size.

