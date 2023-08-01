New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-based Adhesives: Technology and IP Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481653/?utm_source=GNW





In line with these transformative trends, adhesive manufacturers aim to offer sustainable solutions while moving toward sustainable production and consumption processes to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.This study identifies and analyzes innovation in adhesives derived from sustainable sources.



The bio-based adhesives the study covers are plant-based adhesives, bio-based polymer adhesives, and other bio-based adhesives (including bio-inspired adhesives and microalgae-derived adhesives). Bio-based adhesives impart lower mechanical and chemical performance than synthetic adhesives.



A lot of the research centers on the incorporation of functionalized nanomaterials and natural fibers, at the nanoscale, to improve bio-adhesives’ characteristics and performance.



Research is driven by stakeholders trying to find innovative approaches to address the challenges associated with bio-based adhesives, which will boost these adhesives’ share and take the market from nascency to global commercial-scale deployment.Key Discussion Points:

•Factors driving bio-based adhesives’ development and adoption

•Overview of bio-based adhesive types

•Technology analysis, highlighting technical parameters, raw materials, R&D efforts, advantages and disadvantages, and technology readiness level

•Application outlook, including comparative assessment for the adoption of bio-based adhesives across various industries

•Stakeholder activities, emphasizing key focus areas of innovation

•Intellectual property analysis

•Growth opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________