New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stroke Care Continuum: Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecasts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481652/?utm_source=GNW

This study analyzes the stroke care continuum, identifying bottlenecks and challenges as well as the opportunities emerging from the changes in the stroke care market.



Stroke is one of the major causes of disability and death globally.



The high prevalence of stroke and its growing burden on the economy is increasing the importance of stroke care solutions.



Time is an important factor in stroke treatment.



Reducing door-to-needle time and providing proper rehabilitation support following discharge are crucial.



The current stroke care continuum model has various bottlenecks, resulting in delays in diagnosis and treatment and making post-discharge care challenging.



Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled advanced technological solutions, including telestroke care, are being developed to address the above challenges.



The study provides a comprehensive overview of the technologies the healthcare industry is adopting to enhance stroke treatment. The study also includes the following:

• Market size by revenue and historic and forecast data by segment (diagnosis, surgical interventions, rehabilitation, and monitoring) and region (North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific)

• Key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market

• An overview of the competitive landscape, including company market shares

• Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders to leverageThe base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481652/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________