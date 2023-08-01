Global Web Application Firewall Market Estimated to Reach $21.05 Billion by 2030 Amid Growing Concerns of Cyberattacks

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Application Firewall Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Organization Size, End-Use Industry and Deployment - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Web Application Firewall Market" report estimates the market size at USD 7.05 billion in 2022, reaching USD 8.05 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 14.63% to reach USD 21.05 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The research report categorizes the Global Web Application Firewall Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Component: Services (Managed Services, Professional Services) and Solutions (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances)

Services (Managed Services, Professional Services) and Solutions (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances) Organization Size: Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, and Retail & Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, and Retail & Consumer Goods Deployment: Cloud-based WAF, Host-based WAF, and Network-based WAF

Cloud-based WAF, Host-based WAF, and Network-based WAF Region: Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis offers a better understanding of company performance and competition for market share.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Significant growth in utilization of web applications Growing concerns associated with cyberattacks Stringent governmental regulations for cyber security and personal data protection

Restraints High costs of installations and maintenance

Opportunities Ongoing rise in deployment of IoT and AI solutions Technological advancements in web application firewall solutions

Challenges Technical limitations of web application firewall solutions



The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Web Application Firewall Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Web Application Firewall Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Web Application Firewall Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Web Application Firewall Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Web Application Firewall Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Web Application Firewall Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Web Application Firewall Market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



