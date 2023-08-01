New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Future of Work" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481650/?utm_source=GNW

Countries across the world have adopted several transformative work trends.



This study analyzes how those trends create a better work environment and generate opportunities for major sectors, such as technology, energy, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, agriculture, security, aerospace and defense, supply chain and logistics, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).Trend opportunity profiles offer a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends adopted by companies to draw benefits and mitigate risks for future work models.This report covers several transformative trends, such as the increasing need for personalized work culture, gamification-enabled learning management system (LMS), new blockchain-based employment, and the V-shaped employee model, transforming the future work environment and supporting the rise of a resilient workforce.



These trends create opportunities to retain the current workforce and attract new talent or subject matter experts. The growing eco-consciousness, need for a diversified and inclusive work structure, and personalized learning content to bridge the rising talent shortage has shifted companies’ emphasis toward newer work technologies and infrastructure.

Author: Drisya Chandran

