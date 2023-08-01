Global Thick Film Material Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023, Featuring Heraeus, DuPont USA, LORD Corp, KOARTAN, CMS Circuit Solutions and More

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thick Film Material Global Market Insights 2023: Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the specialized segment of the semiconductor industry, which involves the production of thick film materials used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices. These materials typically consist of a combination of metal oxides, glass, and other components, applied in thin layers with a thickness ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 microns. They find applications in integrated circuits, sensors, and various electronic components.

Key Features:

The report covers the global market size of Thick Film Material from 2018 to 2022 and its Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2022. Furthermore, it forecasts its market size until the end of 2028 and its CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

Geographical segments covered include North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA. Key countries for each region, such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil, are also included.

The report presents a competitive landscape, including global key players of Thick Film Material, as well as some smaller players.

It provides insights into company profiles, main business information, SWOT analysis, production capacity, production volume, revenue, price, gross margin, and market share for each competitor.

The market applications segment includes Automotive, Industrial, Military Applications, and Consumer Electronics, while the types segment covers 10um-15um, 15um-25um, and Other.

Base Year: 2023 Historical Data: 2018 to 2022 Forecast Data: 2023 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Abbreviation and Acronyms

Preface

Market Landscape

Market Trend Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Latest Market Dynamics

Trading Analysis

Historical and Forecast Thick Film Material Market in North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA

Summary for Global Thick Film Material Market (2018-2023)

Global Thick Film Material Market Forecast (2023-2028)

Analysis of Global Key Vendors

