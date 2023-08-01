New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for the Global Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers in New Vehicle Online Retailing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481647/?utm_source=GNW

This This research service analyzes new vehicle online retailing, focusing on the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese new passenger vehicle market.



It provides an overview of the retail digitalization influence on OEMs and other stakeholders in the retail value chain.This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through online and offline channels.



In addition, it assesses customers’ online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation and level of digitalization of customer purchase process.Existing digital and online sales models that involve OEMs—OEM online, dealer online, agency sales (product-based hybrid model), and OEM direct-to-customer (D2C) online—are extensively discussed in the study.



Additionally, the report provides cost analysis (pros and cons for OEM and dealers) for different online sales models.Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for new vehicle online retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.

